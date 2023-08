A Newbury NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newbury Nap - 15:40 - Back Classic

No. 1 (2) Classic SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 91

Classic had some solid form as a juvenile and was thought good enough to make his reappearance in the Greenham Stakes at this course in April.

He finally put it all together when opening his account for the season at Sandown last month, keen in the early stages but finding plenty in the closing stages to win with a bit up his sleeve.

He was well backed to follow up back over seven furlongs back here last time and shaped much better than the bare result, moving through the race like a well-handicapped horse and likely to have gone close to winning with more luck in-running and if he made his effort earlier. This doesn't look as competitive and he has excellent claims from the same mark.

Newbury Next Best - 16:15 - Back Gordon Grey

No. 5 (1) Gordon Grey (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

Gordon Grey shaped well on his debut over a mile at this course in a race which has worked out well last season and he showed much improved form when runner-up on his handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at Newmarket last month.

He wasn't quite able to reward the weight of money behind him, but he was carried right entering the final furlong and continued to be taken that way.

Gordon Grey didn't build on that promise last time, but he shaped like he will relish this extra two furlongs, and is well worth another chance to confirm himself on a good mark