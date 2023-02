NAP

Dalamoi - 13:30 Newbury

Dalamoi looked very promising when making a winning debut over fences at Kempton in November and improved in defeat when runner-up at Chepstow on his next start.

He fell afterwards and ran poorly for no obvious reason in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, but this test up against just one rival may suit him, and he may be worth backing to resume his progress in a match against Quick Draw, who arrives in pursuit of a hat-trick.

No. 1 Dalamoi (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 128

NEXT BEST

Fast Buck - 14:00 Newbury

Fast Buck had fallen a long way in the weights and won his first race for this yard and over fences at Lingfield just before Christmas, returning to form out of the blue but in full control also.

He was unable to follow up after an 8 lb rise at Sandown last time, but fully confirmed he is back on his game, beaten only by a classy operator. Fast Buck is another 4 lb higher now but should get an easy lead here and will likely take plenty of stopping.