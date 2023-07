NAP

Newbury - 16:45 - Back Asadna

No. 2 (4) Asadna (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Asadna created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Ripon in May, easily stretching clear of his rivals to score in a manner rarely seen by a juvenile debutant.

He ran to a high level for a two-year-old at that time of year and the visual impression created was fully backed up by the clock. Asadna was well fancied for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot as a result but he failed to repeat that form in deeper company, unable to get involved and never on terms in the closing stages.

He has since left George Boughey and is reportedly working well, so he is well worth another chance to confirm his debut promise now down in grade.

NEXT BEST

Newbury - 15:35 - Back Dasho Lennie

No. 9 (8) Dasho Lennie SBK 11/4 EXC 5.3 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 80

Dasho Lennie shaped well in a newcomers event at Sandown on his sole start as a two-year-old and he built on that promise when opening his account on his return over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in March, relishing the step up in trip.

He was also well backed for that success and he hasn't been disgraced since, finishing runner-up to one who was thrown and has won again since in at Leicester last time. Dasho Lennie, not for the first time, left the impression that he has an even bigger performance in him, and he remains a horse to be positive about.