NAP

Aubis Walk - 14:40 Newbury

Bought for £120,000 after getting off the mark in Irish points at the second attempt, Aubis Walk showed improved form to gain a first success over hurdles at Sedgefield last month, ultimately winning by 23 lengths despite idling and hanging badly left on the run-in.

Admittedly, she probably didn't have much to beat on that occasion, but the timefigure provides substance to the form and she won easily despite still looking far from the finished article.

Very much the type to improve with racing, Aubis Walk has the makings of a useful mare and a BHA mark of 116 looks a fair starting point to life in handicaps for Nicky Richards, who has saddled nine winners from 23 runners in March at a 39% strike rate.

No. 5 Aubis Walk (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 116

NEXT BEST

Heltenham - 14:05 Newbury

Heltenham has looked a big improver in winning his last two starts over fences, first opening his account at Newcastle on Boxing Day and then defying a 7 lb higher mark to follow up Ffos Las a few weeks ago.

He appeared to have a bit up his sleeve when successful on the last occasion, hitting the front early in the straight and gradually asserting from there to land the spoils by four lengths.

This will be his toughest test yet now up in grade following a further 7 lb rise in the weights, but he remains open to improvement and is fancied to complete the hat-trick en route to bigger and better things.

No. 10 Heltenham (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 123

EACH-WAY

Calgary Tiger - 16:25 Newbury

Calgary Tiger made it two from two over fences with a dominant victory over this course and distance three weeks ago, again making all to win unchallenged by nine and a half lengths.

The handicapper has reacted accordingly, but it's hard to argue that he wasn't full value for a 10 lb hike in the weights and he too remains one to keep on the right side in his hat-trick bid, with further progress not out of the question as he gains experience in this sphere.