Have you ever been convinced that the horse you want to back is going to romp home? Or have you ever been sure two or more horses will both place in the same race? Then we have good news for you.

Betfair are proud to introduce "lengthen your odds" and "place multiple" markets available across both UK and Irish racing every day.

You can view these at the top of every UK/Irish race market as shown in the graphic below.

You will now have the option to back your selected horse by two lengths or more as a minimum, helping to provide you with even more value when betting on the Sportsbook.

"Place multiple" does exactly what it says on the tin, allowing you to back more than one horse to place in the same race, helping you to build better odds than backing them in singles.

For example, let's use the 2022 Aintree Grand National. Betfair were paying out on six places in the 2021 renewal, and going forward you can look to back two or three horses to finish in the places for your bet to be settled as a winner.

Alternatively, you can back a horse to bound clear over the Aintree fences, which will improve the odds on your chosen horse compared to backing it outright.

Check out the new markets now on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Please note that terms and conditions apply.