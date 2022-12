Neville Hotels Novice Chase

13:45 Leopardstown, Thursday

Live on ITV4

1. Amirite (Henry de Bromhead/Rachael Blackmore)

Made a promising start over fences when narrowly denying a stablemate in a maiden chase at Fairyhouse, appealing as an above-average prospect, and he may have won the Florida Pearl on his latest start but for making a late mistake. He needs to jump better now but remains with potential and it would be folly to ignore his claims.

2. Barnacullia (Michael Mulvany/Keith Donoghue)

Left his previous efforts in this sphere well behind when springing a surprise to win a novice chase at Galway in October and ran to a similar level when finishing third in a Grade 3 at Punchestown last time. This is tougher, though, and he is hard to fancy for win purposes.

3. Churchstonewarrior (Jonathan Sweeney/Aidan Coleman)

Developed into a useful hurdler last season, winning a couple of times, and he has shaped well when finding only one too good on both of his starts over fences so far. He was held back by a few novicey errors last time, but he remains a horse to be positive about, and the booking of Aidan Coleman is an interesting move. Not discounted.

4. Frontal Assault (Gordon Elliott/Jordan Colin Gainford)

Ran some cracking races over fences last season without winning, notably when finishing runner-up in the Irish Grand National. Made the most of a good opportunity after six months off when opening his account in this sphere at Galway in October, but was a tad underwhelming when well fancied for the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan last time. Has claims on the pick of his form, but needs to bounce back.

5. Gaillard du Mesnil (Willie Mullins/Paul Townend)

Remains a maiden over fences but has plenty of solid form to his name, finishing third to L'Homme Presse at the Cheltenham Festival and not far behind Frontal Assault in the Irish Grand National. Ran a cracker when beaten only by Mighty Potter on his return in the Drinmore and that is one of the best pieces of form on offer. High on the shortlist.

6. Mighty Potter (Gordon Elliott/Non-runner)

NON-RUNNER

7. Three Stripe Life (Gordon Elliott/Jack Kennedy)

Finished runner-up to Sir Gerhard at the Cheltenham Festival before landing the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last season and he made the perfect start over fences when scoring by 12 lengths at Naas in November. He started favourite over stablemate Mighty Potter in the Drinmore last time and he was still travelling strongly when making a mess of the eighth and his rider pulled him up. Clearly well regarded and can make amends now.

8. Unexpected Depth (Oliver Mckiernan/Danny Mullins)

Finished runner-up to Three Stripe Life on his debut over fences and he is best not judged too harshly on his latest effort, not well positioned when the principals went for home and not given a hard time afterwards. Remains capable of better over fences but does face a stiff task here.