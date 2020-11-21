To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Navan Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Navan on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Navan on Sunday...

"...she should prove capable of better as she gains in experience..."

Timeform on Mare Quimby

Farouk d'Alene - 12:10 Navan

Farouk d'Alene maintained his unbeaten record under Rules when making a successful hurdling debut at Down Royal last month, just needing to be kept up to his work to win by eight lengths with plenty in hand. He looks to have a bright future and is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride here, representing the Gordon Elliott yard that has won five of the last 10 renewals of this race.

Courting Vickie - 12:40 Navan

Courting Vickie wasn't seen to best effect when fifth over an insufficient trip at Cork three weeks ago, putting in some good late work but never able to get on terms. That wasn't the first time she has caught the eye since switching to handicaps, and she remains open to more improvement now faced with a more suitable test of stamina. She is one to be interested in from an official mark of 84.

Mare Quimby - 15:30 Navan

Mare Quimby overcame inexperience to make a winning debut in a bumper at Punchestown last month, always doing enough to win despite wandering under pressure in the final furlong. Admittedly, the bare form of that effort gives her a bit to find with the other principals here, but she should prove capable of better as she gains in experience, so it will be no surprise if she proves equal to the task in this listed event.


Smart Stats

BLACKBOW - 13:45 Navan
6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in past 10 runnings
23% - Willie Mullins' strike rate at Navan since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Farouk d'Alene - 12:10 Navan
Courting Vickie - 12:40 Navan
Mare Quimby - 15:30 Navan

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Navan 22nd Nov (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Sunday 22 November, 12.10pm

Farouk Dalene
Lieutenant Command
Fakiera
Fire Attack
Champagne Gold
Botani
X Girl
Navan 22nd Nov (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 22 November, 12.40pm

Roses Queen
Pino Boy
Courting Vickie
The Dreams Alive
Peace Party
Solar Heat
Dragons Pass
Influential Lady
Dressednblack
Balaclava
Robindevidastar
Second Symphony
Flying Crystal
Puerto Banus
Stellar Stow
Ringhill Lady
Molly Barrys Cross
Mick Mixy
Just Another Lady
Its Theway Forward
Upourdat
Navan 22nd Nov (2m Listed)

Sunday 22 November, 3.30pm

Mare Quimby
Castra Vetera
Party Central
Angels Dawn
Lunar Display
Ardera Ru
Sweet Street
Cool Rain
Mollys Glory
