Navan Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Farouk d'Alene - 12:10 Navan

Farouk d'Alene maintained his unbeaten record under Rules when making a successful hurdling debut at Down Royal last month, just needing to be kept up to his work to win by eight lengths with plenty in hand. He looks to have a bright future and is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride here, representing the Gordon Elliott yard that has won five of the last 10 renewals of this race.

No. 3 Farouk D'alene (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.88 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Courting Vickie - 12:40 Navan

Courting Vickie wasn't seen to best effect when fifth over an insufficient trip at Cork three weeks ago, putting in some good late work but never able to get on terms. That wasn't the first time she has caught the eye since switching to handicaps, and she remains open to more improvement now faced with a more suitable test of stamina. She is one to be interested in from an official mark of 84.

No. 13 Courting Vickie (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: James M. Barcoe, Ireland

Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 84

Mare Quimby - 15:30 Navan

Mare Quimby overcame inexperience to make a winning debut in a bumper at Punchestown last month, always doing enough to win despite wandering under pressure in the final furlong. Admittedly, the bare form of that effort gives her a bit to find with the other principals here, but she should prove capable of better as she gains in experience, so it will be no surprise if she proves equal to the task in this listed event.