NAP

Saint Sam - 14:40 Navan

Saint Sam had rather mixed fortunes over fences last term, but he had finished runner-up in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham as a juvenile hurdler and made a successful return to the smaller obstacles at Punchestown on New Year's Eve when making all in a well-contested minor event to beat leading Grand National contender Any Second Now by six and a half lengths.

That's not the easiest form to assess, but it looks a match for Saint Sam's smart form over fences and makes him the one to beat at the weights here.

No. 9 Saint Sam (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Churchstonewarrior - 15:40 Navan

Churchstonewarrior has taken well to chasing and his latest effort when runner-up in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown's Christmas fixture was arguably his best yet, ultimately proving no match for Gaillard du Mesnil (beaten seven and a half lengths) but sticking to his task well to emerge as clearly the best of the rest.

That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it looks a good opportunity for him to gain a deserved first win over fences now back down in grade.

No. 2 Churchstonewarrior (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Jonathan Sweeney, Ireland

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Cave Court - 15:10 Navan

Cave Court proved a different proposition when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Down Royal on Boxing Day, passing the post only three lengths behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit given that he fared best of those ridden close to the pace.

He is only 4 lb higher in the weights today and remains very much one to be interested in, with further progress on the cards as he gains in experience.