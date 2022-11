NAP

Saint Roi - 14:50 Navan

Saint Roi is on a losing run stretching back to October 2020, but he's run to a smart level in defeat on several occasions in the interim, including when beaten only seven lengths into fourth behind Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Still only a seven-year-old, he now makes the switch to chasing and the form he showed over hurdles suggests he could have a class edge over his rivals today.

Indeed, it will be no surprise if Saint Roi turns out to be one of the better novices we see over fences this season and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off to the perfect start for Willie Mullins, who has won this race with the likes of Vautour, Douvan, Min and Al Boum Photo in the last decade.

No. 8 Saint Roi (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Jungle Prose - 13:50 Navan

Jungle Prose took another big step forward when completing her hat-trick with an impressive victory at Punchestown last week, travelling smoothly throughout and quickly asserting having been produced to lead before the last, ultimately winning by nine lengths.

She is almost unrecognisable to the mare she was when trained in Britain, a change of scenery clearly sparking her enthusiasm for the job, and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer.

This will be her toughest test yet following another 16 lb hike in the weights, but Jungle Prose is fancied to prove equal to the task to bring up her fourth win in a row.

No. 2 Jungle Prose (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 125

EACH-WAY

Lifetime Ambition - 14:20 Navan

Lifetime Ambition was strong in the betting but shaped as if needing the run after six months off when fourth in the Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree last time, holding every chance at the last before tiring on the run-in to pass the post eight and a half lengths behind the winner.

A smart novice last season, Lifetime Ambition should be closer to form with that outing under his belt and remains one to be interested in from a mark of 150, particularly with young rider Conor Smithers claiming 7 lb.