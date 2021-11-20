- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: 116
Navan Racing Tips: Keep the faith with Gaspard
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Navan.
"There should be even more to come from him now and he very much looks the one to beat..."
NAP: Well-handicapped sort can go one better
Gaspard du Seuil - 14:20 Navan
Gaspard du Seuil won a bumper in France before switching to Henry de Bromhead and, for all he is yet to win over hurdles, there's no doubt he is a well-handicapped horse. He showed improved form on his first try at this trip when runner-up to a more progressive type over course and distance earlier this month, travelling through the race like a horse ahead of his mark. There should be even more to come from him now and he very much looks the one to beat.
NEXT BEST: Back the Boy
Cayd Boy was smart over hurdles and made an encouraging start to his chasing career when finishing runner-up in a beginners' chase at Wexford last month, finishing a head in front of the reopposing Mt Leinster. There was plenty of encouragement to glean from that performance and he looks a sure-fire future winner over fences. He is taken to confirm the form with Mt Leinster before moving on to better things.
EACH WAY: A Royal winner
This is a competitive handicap, but it could be worth taking a chance on the Willie Mullins-trained Lord Royal, who remains open to improvement on his return to action. He remains a maiden over fences, but he has some good efforts to his name, notably a runner-up effort over course and distance last season. He never looked like landing a blow in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen, but that was over a much longer trip, and he is fancied to prove more competitive now handicapping. He represents a top yard and has a good record when fresh.
