Navan Racing Tips: Keep the faith with Gaspard

Irish racing
There is a competitive card at Navan on Sunday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Navan.

"There should be even more to come from him now and he very much looks the one to beat..."

NAP: Well-handicapped sort can go one better

Gaspard du Seuil - 14:20 Navan

Gaspard du Seuil won a bumper in France before switching to Henry de Bromhead and, for all he is yet to win over hurdles, there's no doubt he is a well-handicapped horse. He showed improved form on his first try at this trip when runner-up to a more progressive type over course and distance earlier this month, travelling through the race like a horse ahead of his mark. There should be even more to come from him now and he very much looks the one to beat.

NEXT BEST: Back the Boy

Cayd Boy - 15:20 Navan

Cayd Boy was smart over hurdles and made an encouraging start to his chasing career when finishing runner-up in a beginners' chase at Wexford last month, finishing a head in front of the reopposing Mt Leinster. There was plenty of encouragement to glean from that performance and he looks a sure-fire future winner over fences. He is taken to confirm the form with Mt Leinster before moving on to better things.

EACH WAY: A Royal winner

Lord Royal - 14:50 Navan

This is a competitive handicap, but it could be worth taking a chance on the Willie Mullins-trained Lord Royal, who remains open to improvement on his return to action. He remains a maiden over fences, but he has some good efforts to his name, notably a runner-up effort over course and distance last season. He never looked like landing a blow in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen, but that was over a much longer trip, and he is fancied to prove more competitive now handicapping. He represents a top yard and has a good record when fresh.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Gaspard du Seuil @ 6.05/1 in the 14:20 Navan
Next Best - Back Cayd Boy @ 2.89/5 15:20 Navan
Each Way - Back Lord Royal @ 9.08/1 in the 14:50 Navan

