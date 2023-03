NAP

Any Second Now - 15:25 Navan

Any Second Now has confirmed himself a top-class chaser over the last couple of years with back-to-back podium finishes in the Grand National at Aintree, notably producing a career-best effort when beaten just two and a quarter lengths behind Noble Yeats (to whom he was conceding 12 lb) in the latest renewal.

He wasn't far off that level when last seen finishing fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown a few weeks ago, ultimately passing the post 15 lengths behind the subsequent Gold Cup winner Galopin des Champs, and his best form leaves him 16 lb clear of Busselton on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this Grade 2.

Clearly, this isn't the be-end and end-all as connections plot a route back to Aintree and this trip is almost certainly short of his optimum. However, it will be a surprise if Any Second Now's class edge can't see him through, as it did in 2021 when he won this race despite it being run over two miles back then (the trip has since been upped to two and a half miles).

No. 1 Any Second Now (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.81 Trainer: T. M. Walsh, Ireland

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Thecompanysergeant - 13:50 Navan

Thecompanysergeant made a promising hurdling debut when filling the runner-up spot at Naas a few weeks ago, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a head.

That form puts him right in the mix here on weight-adjusted ratings and the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to progress further.

A dual winner in bumpers last season, Thecompanysergeant has the makings of a useful hurdler and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 14 Thecompanysergeant SBK 15/8 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Slip of The Tongue - 15:55 Navan

Slip of The Tongue produced his best effort yet over fences when finishing fourth at Gowran Park last time, showing borderline useful form as he passed the post around seven lengths behind the winner.

He now makes the switch to handicaps and an opening mark of 132 could prove lenient, especially with Aidan Kelly - who is excellent value for his 7 lb claim - taking over in the saddle.

A listed winner and twice placed in Graded company over hurdles, Slip of The Tongue should certainly have more to offer now up in trip and he is fancied to become the fourth six-year-old winner of this race in as many years.