Naps of the Day: Best horse racing tips for Saturday at Ascot & Haydock

Kevin says: "There are a couple of horses in here that are very much proven on Haydock heavy, including Lord Du Mesnil, but the one I'm going to side with is Bristol De Mai."

"The 11-year-old seems to have been around forever and has built a formidable record around Haydock over the years, winning five of his seven starts around there including three renewals of the Betfair Chase."

"Significantly, he won on all three of the occasions that Timeform called the ground heavy when he ran at Haydock, including two renewals of the Betfair Chase where he beat Cue Card by 57 lengths (literally!) and Clan Des Obeaux by two lengths. In short, he has always operated particularly well in the highly-specialised conditionsthat will prevail on Saturday."

Kate says: ""Fakir D'Oudairies was the only horse who could live with Allaho in last season's Ryanair where he finished second. Despite that exhausting run, he proved he suffered no ill effects by winning just three weeks later in the Grade 1 Melling Chase at Aintree."

"He didn't see out the 3m120y trip in the Punchestown Gold Cup when signing off last season to finish third. Dropped back to 2m4f149y for the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase on his reappearance, he readily bounced back to his best by winning easily."

Tony says: "I am going you suggest you back Hold That Taught at 12.011/1 and bigger now - 12/1+ should be attainable on the exchange - even with that reduction to come, despite the fact that he is also 3lb out of the handicap. We are probably looking at 9/1 or so if and when the Harry Fry horse comes out, and that is fair enough - 12/1+ should be attainable on the exchange."

"This horse went off at 17/2 for the Welsh National off a mark of 140 two starts ago, and he now effectively races off 135 here."

Our Money Back offer is back on Saturday



Money back as a free bet if your horse fails to place in the 14:25 at Ascot



Available on Sportsbook or Exchange. -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 18, 2022

Back Hold That Taught in the 14:25 Ascot @ 12.0 11/1

Paul says: "He ran a fine race on his debut for us in the King George at Kempton where he got involved at the sharp end sooner than ideal, led four from home and paid the price late on as he got tired. I also felt he just needed the race that day and would improve for it. A reproduction of that ran over this shorter trip should see Saint Calvados being very competitive at Ascot on soft ground that he seems to enjoy."

Paul's best chance: Saint Calvados in the 15:35 Ascot