Naas Racing Tips: Stattler looks a staying chaser to follow

NAP: Stattler can follow up debut success

Stattler - 12:40 Naas

Stattler developed into a useful novice hurdler last season and he created a very good impression when making a successful chasing debut at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago, drawing clear on the run-in to land the spoils by six lengths in comfortable fashion.

That was a smart performance and Stattler looks sure to go on improving with more racing over fences, with the return to three miles here unlikely to be an issue.

Willie Mullins knows what it takes to win this Grade 3 - he has won three of the last six renewals - and Stattler looks the pick of the stable's three runners here as he attempts to book his place in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

No. 6 Stattler (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: The Nice Guy is one to follow

The Nice Guy - 15:10 Naas

This maiden hurdle is another race which has been dominated by Willie Mullins in recent years, so his three runners could be worth focusing on as he tries to make it four wins in six years.

Double Talkin Jive and Ramillies both have a bit to recommend them, but preference is for stablemate The Nice Guy, who showed useful form when winning both starts in bumpers towards the end of last year, making a winning debut at Fairyhouse in November before showing a good attitude to follow up at Leopardstown's Christmas Meeting.

The booking of Paul Townend would also suggest that The Nice Guy is the stable first string and this looks a good opportunity for him to maintain his unbeaten record on hurdling debut before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 17 The Nice Guy (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Three in a row for Regina Dracones

Regina Dracones - 13:10 Naas

Regina Dracones showed a good attitude to make it two from three over fences at Limerick last month, bravely defying an opening mark of 109 on handicap debut.

Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, she led on the bridle three out and then dug deep when challenged on the run-in, ultimately winning by over a length.

This will be tougher from an 8 lb higher mark, but Regina Dracones is likely to progress further as a chaser and another big run is expected now back down in trip for her hat-trick bid.