NAP

Paddington - 15:45 Naas

Paddington took a big step forward from his debut when winning a soft-ground maiden over this distance at the Curragh in October.

He was easy to back but there was plenty to like about his performance, always travelling well and displaying a good turn of foot in the closing stages to forge five lengths clear of the runner-up. It was a notable closing sectional on the clock, too, and he has the potential to prove this opening mark of 97 a lenient one. Paddington is well entered and may be a class above these.

No. 3 (2) Paddington SBK 11/8 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 97

NEXT BEST

Self Belief - 16:20 Naas

Self Belief ran to a high level for a debutant when making a winning debut at the Curragh last season, overcoming inexperience to win quite comfortably at the end.

That form worked out well but he didn't improve as expected on his next start in listed company, but was much better than the bare result, still going well when getting no run over a furlong out. The gaps appeared at the right time when quickly resumed winning ways in another listed event over this trip at Leopardstown on his final start, showing a good attitude to lead in the dying strides. Self Belief should have more to offer this season and is taken to defy a penalty and make a winning return.

No. 1 (3) Self Belief (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Spanish Tenor - 15:10 Naas

Spanish Tenor won a couple of handicaps last season, notably making a winning reappearance in this race off this mark.

He last win came at Gowran from a 6 lb higher mark and he generally held his form well without threatening on his remaining starts. Spanish Tenor clearly goes well when fresh and he has more than likely been targeted at this race, so he makes a fair bit of appeal in a competitive race.