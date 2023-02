NAP

Coeur Sublime - 15:10 Naas

The Newlands Chase doesn't look a very strong Grade 3 contest which makes the claims of very smart chaser Coeur Sublime hard to ignore for the in-form stable of Henry de Bromhead.

While he has just the one win over fences to his name so far, he's been taking on some of the best around and ran a tremendous race when running Blue Lord to a head in a Grade 1 novice at last year's Punchestown Festival.

Coeur Sublime came up against the same top-class rival when fourth behind him in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown last time so he should be capable of making the most of this drop in grade in contrast to main rival Rebel Gold who steps up from handicaps.

No. 3 Coeur Sublime (Ire) SBK 1/3 EXC 1.42 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Percy Warner - 14:40 Naas

De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore have prospects of another winner earlier on the card with Percy Warner in the novice handicap chase. He won both his starts over hurdles for Gordon Elliott before a lengthy absence, not returning to the track for nearly two years before making his chase debut at Navan in November.

Brought along steadily since, Percy Warner was fitted with cheekpieces for his handicap debut in a similar event to this over course and distance last month. He showed plenty of improvement over two and a half miles for the first time when runner-up to Aarons Day and was keeping on when blundering at the last.

With entries in handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival, Percy Warner can improve again.

No. 3 Percy Warner (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 130

EACH-WAY

Neveradullmoment - 16:40 Naas

In a very open handicap, Neveradullmoment makes each-way appeal for Philip Dempsey and is one of three in the race in the colours of owner J. P. McManus.

Whilst yet to win a race, Neveradullmoment looks on a good mark towards the bottom of the handicap and went very close to opening his account with his best effort to date in another large-field handicap over course and distance last month.

The subject of a gamble that day, Neveradullmoment failed by just a nose to reel in all-the-way winner Doyen Ta Win, finishing clear of the rest and shaping well in defeat for the second race running.