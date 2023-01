NAP

Chemical Energy - 12:57 Naas

Chemical Energy left the form of his chasing debut well behind when opening his account in this sphere at Listowel in September and he relished the step up to three miles when following up at Cheltenham in October. That race fell apart somewhat, but it was hard not to be impressed with the manner in which Chemical Energy cruised clear, his jumping improving as the race wore on and he had 61 lengths in hand of Mahler Mission - who has franked the form since - at the line. He looks a very good prospect and is fully expected to complete a hat-trick now despite a 3 lb penalty.

No. 1 Chemical Energy (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Sinbad le Marin - 14:07 Naas

This looks a competitive maiden hurdle with plenty open to improvement, but Sinbad le Marin represents a top yard and is taken to improve significantly from his debut in this sphere. He showed fairly useful form when winning on the Flat in France and ran well on his first start for Willie Mullins when finishing third in a big-field maiden at Punchestown on New Year's Eve. Sinbad le Marin was strong in the betting, but was just held back by inexperience, travelling well though his jumping was novicey at times. There should be plenty more to come now and he looks the pick of these.

No. 14 Sinbad Le Marin (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.98 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Doyen Ta Win - 15:52 Naas

Doyan Ta Win was seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and she had been shaping up well prior to opening her account at Limerick over Christmas. She was ridden much more positively than had been the case in previous runs and clearly relished those tactics, having all of her rivals strung out and she did especially well to maintain the gallop all the way to the line. That form has been boosted by the third and fifth since and Doyen Ta Win will remain competitive after a 5 lb rise.