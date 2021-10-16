Naas Racing Tips: Back Inishfree to open her account

NAP: Good opening for Lady of Inishfree

Lady of Inishfree - 14:15 Naas

Lady of Inishfree was a cheap purchase but has a useful pedigree, and she built on the promise of her debut run when finishing fourth in a listed event over this trip at Leopardstown last time.

She was a big price that day but looked at home up in grade, settled in mid-division before making good headway on the inner and keeping on as though she has even more to offer. That form looks solid enough and she comes out very well with the terms of this race. She won't need to improve much more to have a big say here.

No. 15 (11) Lady Of Inishfree (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Diamond in the Rough

Rough Diamond - 16:35 Naas

Rough Diamond made a winning debut over six furlongs at the Curragh last summer and he has fallen down the weights following some inconsistent form this season.

However, he caught the eye back at five furlongs again at the Curragh last time, outpaced in the middle of the race but staying on well in the closing stages to suggest he is on a good mark. The return to six furlongs now can only help him and he makes plenty of appeal from a 1 lb lower mark.

No. 9 (10) Rough Diamond (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Edward Lynam, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 80

EACH WAY: Eden should have more to offer

River Eden - 14:50 Naas

River Eden hasn't fared too well with the draw but she is one of the least exposed in this and should be able to figure up in grade for her turf debut.

She was seriously impressive when making a winning debut over a mile at Dundalk in July, stretching clear of her rivals to score by eight and a half lengths. That form is just ordinary, but she was found wanting for know-how upped to a mile and a quarter in a Group 3 at the same track last time, pulling hard early on and nothing really going her way. The drop in trip could be a good move now and there should be plenty more to come from her.