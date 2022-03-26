Naas Racing Tips: A Licence to win

NAP: Licence a smart prospect

Licence - 16:25 Naas

Licence is beautifully bred and justified strong market support to make a winning debut at Gowran last summer and is open to any amount of improvement now. He seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, now a four-year-old and having only his second start, but he is clearly talented. He is expected to make a winning return to action before having his sights raised further.

No. 5 (8) Licence SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: More to come from Markaz Paname

Markaz Paname - 15:50 Naas

Markaz Paname is bred to be sharp and duly landed the odds to make a winning debut at Cork in September, justifying strong support in some style. He again attracted support on his next start upped into listed company and posted a useful performance to finish third, though he didn't appear to relish the trip. He has had a winter to strengthen up now, though, and open to further improvement, he remains a horse to be positive about now handicapping.