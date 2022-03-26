Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Naas Racing Tips: A Licence to win

Irish Flat
Timeform's Andrew Asquith picks out three bets at Naas

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Naas on Sunday.

"He is expected to make a winning return to action before having his sights raised further..."

NAP: Licence a smart prospect

Licence - 16:25 Naas

Licence is beautifully bred and justified strong market support to make a winning debut at Gowran last summer and is open to any amount of improvement now. He seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, now a four-year-old and having only his second start, but he is clearly talented. He is expected to make a winning return to action before having his sights raised further.

NEXT BEST: More to come from Markaz Paname

Markaz Paname - 15:50 Naas

Markaz Paname is bred to be sharp and duly landed the odds to make a winning debut at Cork in September, justifying strong support in some style. He again attracted support on his next start upped into listed company and posted a useful performance to finish third, though he didn't appear to relish the trip. He has had a winter to strengthen up now, though, and open to further improvement, he remains a horse to be positive about now handicapping.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Licence @ 4.03/1 in the 16:25 Naas
NEXT BEST - Back Markaz Paname @ 5.04/1 in the 15:50 Naas

Naas 27th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 March, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Markaz Paname
West Coast
Navagio
Cowboy Justice
Seeingisbelieving
Joe Masseria
Eriskay
Poppy Petal
Gaire Os Ard
Mister Wilson
John The Baptist
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 27th Mar (1m2f Listed)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 March, 4.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Patrick Sarsfield
Licence
Jason The Militant
Cleveland
Barrington Court
Layfayette
Bear Story
Pita Pinta
Party House
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips