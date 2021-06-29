- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Nicola Currie
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform flag up three bets at Musselburgh on Wednesday...
"...he is fully expected to defy a 5 lb rise in the weights..."
Timeform on Tadreeb
Only a handful of these make appeal, and it is the George Boughey-trained Fire Eyes who gets the vote to build on her encouraging start when third at Windsor last month. She was doing all of her best work at the finish on that occasion over a longer trip, but that run should have sharpened her up and she is easily open to the most improvement in this field.
De Mazzaro - 14:55 Musselburgh
De Mazzaro was well backed and shaped well in this headgear back on the Flat on his first outing since leaving the training care of his still-owner Victor Thompson at Beverley last week, just failing to hold on having made his effort earlier than ideal. The gamble on him that day was significant and his supporters can gain compensation here in what looks another modest race.
A fascinating feature that can go the way of Mark Johnston's progressive Tadreeb. He is one of only two three-year-olds in the race who continues to go from strength to strength, opening his account on handicap debut at Thirsk in good style two weeks ago, and he is fully expected to defy a 5 lb rise in the weights now with further progress on the cards.
Smart Stat
De Mazzaro - 14:55 Musselburgh
22% - Tristan Davidson's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Musselburgh 30th Jun (1m Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 June, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fire Eyes
|Lilikoi
|Imperial Eight
|Star Shakeera
|Kiskadee
|Tristan Da Cunha
|The Saddle Rock
|Noahs Cafe
Musselburgh 30th Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 June, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Teemlucky
|Edgar Allan Poe
|De Mazzaro
|Tarnhelm
|Katsonis
|Trinity Star
|Amourie
|The Brora Pobbles
|Bouncing Bobby
|Buzz Lightyere
|Book Of Invasions
Musselburgh 30th Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 June, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tadreeb
|Shelir
|Pistoletto
|True Blue Moon
|Eton College
|Gioia Cieca