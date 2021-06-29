Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Fire Eyes - 14:20 Musselburgh

Only a handful of these make appeal, and it is the George Boughey-trained Fire Eyes who gets the vote to build on her encouraging start when third at Windsor last month. She was doing all of her best work at the finish on that occasion over a longer trip, but that run should have sharpened her up and she is easily open to the most improvement in this field.

De Mazzaro - 14:55 Musselburgh

De Mazzaro was well backed and shaped well in this headgear back on the Flat on his first outing since leaving the training care of his still-owner Victor Thompson at Beverley last week, just failing to hold on having made his effort earlier than ideal. The gamble on him that day was significant and his supporters can gain compensation here in what looks another modest race.

Tadreeb - 15:30 Musselburgh

A fascinating feature that can go the way of Mark Johnston's progressive Tadreeb. He is one of only two three-year-olds in the race who continues to go from strength to strength, opening his account on handicap debut at Thirsk in good style two weeks ago, and he is fully expected to defy a 5 lb rise in the weights now with further progress on the cards.


Smart Stat

De Mazzaro - 14:55 Musselburgh

22% - Tristan Davidson's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Fire Eyes @ 2.01/1 in the 14:20 at Musselburgh
Back De Mazzaro @ 4.03/1 in the 14:55 at Musselburgh
Back Tadreeb @ 2.01/1 in the 15:30 at Musselburgh

T&Cs apply.

