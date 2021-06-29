Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Fire Eyes - 14:20 Musselburgh

Only a handful of these make appeal, and it is the George Boughey-trained Fire Eyes who gets the vote to build on her encouraging start when third at Windsor last month. She was doing all of her best work at the finish on that occasion over a longer trip, but that run should have sharpened her up and she is easily open to the most improvement in this field.

No. 3 (1) Fire Eyes (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Nicola Currie

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

De Mazzaro - 14:55 Musselburgh

De Mazzaro was well backed and shaped well in this headgear back on the Flat on his first outing since leaving the training care of his still-owner Victor Thompson at Beverley last week, just failing to hold on having made his effort earlier than ideal. The gamble on him that day was significant and his supporters can gain compensation here in what looks another modest race.

No. 10 (9) De Mazzaro (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Tristan Davidson

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 45

Tadreeb - 15:30 Musselburgh

A fascinating feature that can go the way of Mark Johnston's progressive Tadreeb. He is one of only two three-year-olds in the race who continues to go from strength to strength, opening his account on handicap debut at Thirsk in good style two weeks ago, and he is fully expected to defy a 5 lb rise in the weights now with further progress on the cards.

No. 6 (5) Tadreeb (Ire) EXC 1.9 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 83



