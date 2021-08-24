To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Musselburgh
Timeform select the three best bets at Musselburgh on Wednesday...

"...could be hard to beat in what doesn’t look a deep race..."

Timeform on Bullet Force

Bullet Force - 13:15 Musselburgh

Bullet Force is a scopey sort whose sales price increased markedly at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he sets a good standard on his runner-up efforts at Sandown so far. He bumped into a potentially smart sort last time and could be hard to beat in what doesn't look a deep race.

Donizetti - 14:20 Musselburgh

Donizetti showed much-improved form to open his account after four months off in a handicap over shorter at this track on Friday, justifying market support and showing a determined attitude in the finish. A breathing operation appears to have worked the oracle and he should make another bold bid turned out under a penalty back up in trip.

Jordan Electrics - 14:50 Musselburgh

It is very hard to look beyond Jordan Electrics, who arrives here at the top of his game, improving again in defeat when only narrowly failing to complete a hat-trick at Hamilton last time. He was beaten only by a well-handicapped sort that day and is surely up to winning more races from a mark in the low-70s.

Smart Stat

Tomorrow's Angel - 15:20 Musselburgh

23% - Tristan Davidson's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Bullet Force @ 1.84/5 in the 13:15 at Musselburgh
Back Donizetti @ 3.02/1 in the 14:20 at Musselburgh
Back Jordan Electrics @ 2.56/4 in the 14:50 at Musselburgh

Musselburgh 25th Aug (7f Mdn Stks)

Wednesday 25 August, 1.15pm

Bullet Force
Devasboy
Animato
Scarlet Dancer
Force Eleven
Musselburgh 25th Aug (1m1f Hcap)

Wednesday 25 August, 2.20pm

Esticky End
Donizetti
Red Amapola
Hazalou
Renbawi
Volkova
Shes No Angel
Miss Bobcat
Musselburgh 25th Aug (5f Hcap)

Wednesday 25 August, 2.50pm

Jordan Electrics
Economic Crisis
Primos Comet
Koropick
Militia
Get Boosting
