Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Bullet Force - 13:15 Musselburgh

Bullet Force is a scopey sort whose sales price increased markedly at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he sets a good standard on his runner-up efforts at Sandown so far. He bumped into a potentially smart sort last time and could be hard to beat in what doesn't look a deep race.

No. 2 (4) Bullet Force (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.72 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Donizetti - 14:20 Musselburgh

Donizetti showed much-improved form to open his account after four months off in a handicap over shorter at this track on Friday, justifying market support and showing a determined attitude in the finish. A breathing operation appears to have worked the oracle and he should make another bold bid turned out under a penalty back up in trip.

No. 1 (1) Donizetti SBK 11/10 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 63

Jordan Electrics - 14:50 Musselburgh

It is very hard to look beyond Jordan Electrics, who arrives here at the top of his game, improving again in defeat when only narrowly failing to complete a hat-trick at Hamilton last time. He was beaten only by a well-handicapped sort that day and is surely up to winning more races from a mark in the low-70s.