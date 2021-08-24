- Trainer: K. R. Burke
Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Musselburgh on Wednesday...
"...could be hard to beat in what doesn’t look a deep race..."
Timeform on Bullet Force
Bullet Force - 13:15 Musselburgh
Bullet Force is a scopey sort whose sales price increased markedly at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he sets a good standard on his runner-up efforts at Sandown so far. He bumped into a potentially smart sort last time and could be hard to beat in what doesn't look a deep race.
Donizetti showed much-improved form to open his account after four months off in a handicap over shorter at this track on Friday, justifying market support and showing a determined attitude in the finish. A breathing operation appears to have worked the oracle and he should make another bold bid turned out under a penalty back up in trip.
Jordan Electrics - 14:50 Musselburgh
It is very hard to look beyond Jordan Electrics, who arrives here at the top of his game, improving again in defeat when only narrowly failing to complete a hat-trick at Hamilton last time. He was beaten only by a well-handicapped sort that day and is surely up to winning more races from a mark in the low-70s.
Smart Stat
Tomorrow's Angel - 15:20 Musselburgh
23% - Tristan Davidson's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
