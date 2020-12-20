Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Definite Wisdom - 13:15 Musselburgh

Definite Wisdom has a mixed record over fences so far but he made it two from two over this course and distance when resuming winning ways two weeks ago. He had come on for his reappearance run in a first-time visor, getting a good ride from this jockey, jumping adequately and quickening up nicely in between five and four out. He was well on top at the finish and remains lightly raced for his age, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 1 Definite Wisdom (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 105

Wakool - 14:15 Musselburgh

Wakool shaped well in a couple of juvenile events on his first two starts for this yard last season and made a winning handicap debut from a 3 lb lower mark at Doncaster in January. He stepped up markedly for his reappearance when finishing third behind a subsequent winner at Carlisle in October, and had no problem with the step up to this trip when filling the same position at Ayr last time. There should be more to come and the fitting of first-time cheekpieces could eke out a bit more.

No. 5 Wakool (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Bruce Lynn

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 103

Overcourt - 14:45 Musselburgh

Overcourt was progressive over hurdles last season, winning his last two starts in handicaps, and produced a promising first effort over fences when runner-up in a beginners' chase on his return at Sedgefield in October. He jumped well in the main and travelled fluently, only headed at the final fence and pulling clear of the remainder. He is entitled to have come on for that now and he appeals as being well treated sent handicapping in this sphere for the first time.