- Trainer: Rose Dobbin
- Jockey: Craig Nichol
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 105
Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Musselburgh on Monday...
"...first-time cheekpieces could eke out a bit more..."
Timeform on Wakool
Definite Wisdom - 13:15 Musselburgh
Definite Wisdom has a mixed record over fences so far but he made it two from two over this course and distance when resuming winning ways two weeks ago. He had come on for his reappearance run in a first-time visor, getting a good ride from this jockey, jumping adequately and quickening up nicely in between five and four out. He was well on top at the finish and remains lightly raced for his age, so there is plenty to like about his chances.
Wakool shaped well in a couple of juvenile events on his first two starts for this yard last season and made a winning handicap debut from a 3 lb lower mark at Doncaster in January. He stepped up markedly for his reappearance when finishing third behind a subsequent winner at Carlisle in October, and had no problem with the step up to this trip when filling the same position at Ayr last time. There should be more to come and the fitting of first-time cheekpieces could eke out a bit more.
Overcourt was progressive over hurdles last season, winning his last two starts in handicaps, and produced a promising first effort over fences when runner-up in a beginners' chase on his return at Sedgefield in October. He jumped well in the main and travelled fluently, only headed at the final fence and pulling clear of the remainder. He is entitled to have come on for that now and he appeals as being well treated sent handicapping in this sphere for the first time.
Smart Stat
Warriors Story - 15:15 Musselburgh
27% - Keith Dalgleish's strike rate at MUSSELBURGH since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Definite Wisdom - 13:15 Musselburgh
Wakool - 14:15 Musselburgh
Overcourt - 14:45 Musselburgh
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Muss 21st Dec (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 21 December, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Definite Wisdom
|Pakies Dream
|Izzys Champion
|Achill Road Boy
|Gun Merchant
|Eagle Ridge
|Dr Hooves
|No No Mac
|Buckled
|King of Fashion
|Samtu
|Pc Dixon
Muss 21st Dec (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 21 December, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ottonian
|Wakool
|Barnay
|Chosen Flame
|Old Jewry
|Balranald
|Keep The River
|Choix Des Armes
|Welsh Rarebit
|Big Jim Dwyer
|Flutter Down
|Six One Nine
|Fostersisland
|Lady Babs
|Broadway Joe
Muss 21st Dec (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 21 December, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Overcourt
|Champagne Noir
|Stay Humble
|Raecius Felix
|Book Of Invasions
|On A Promise