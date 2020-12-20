Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Definite Wisdom - 13:15 Musselburgh

Definite Wisdom has a mixed record over fences so far but he made it two from two over this course and distance when resuming winning ways two weeks ago. He had come on for his reappearance run in a first-time visor, getting a good ride from this jockey, jumping adequately and quickening up nicely in between five and four out. He was well on top at the finish and remains lightly raced for his age, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

Wakool - 14:15 Musselburgh

Wakool shaped well in a couple of juvenile events on his first two starts for this yard last season and made a winning handicap debut from a 3 lb lower mark at Doncaster in January. He stepped up markedly for his reappearance when finishing third behind a subsequent winner at Carlisle in October, and had no problem with the step up to this trip when filling the same position at Ayr last time. There should be more to come and the fitting of first-time cheekpieces could eke out a bit more.

Overcourt - 14:45 Musselburgh

Overcourt was progressive over hurdles last season, winning his last two starts in handicaps, and produced a promising first effort over fences when runner-up in a beginners' chase on his return at Sedgefield in October. He jumped well in the main and travelled fluently, only headed at the final fence and pulling clear of the remainder. He is entitled to have come on for that now and he appeals as being well treated sent handicapping in this sphere for the first time.

Smart Stat

Warriors Story - 15:15 Musselburgh

27% - Keith Dalgleish's strike rate at MUSSELBURGH since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Definite Wisdom - 13:15 Musselburgh
Wakool - 14:15 Musselburgh
Overcourt - 14:45 Musselburgh

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Muss 21st Dec (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 21 December, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Definite Wisdom
Pakies Dream
Izzys Champion
Achill Road Boy
Gun Merchant
Eagle Ridge
Dr Hooves
No No Mac
Buckled
King of Fashion
Samtu
Pc Dixon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Muss 21st Dec (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 21 December, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ottonian
Wakool
Barnay
Chosen Flame
Old Jewry
Balranald
Keep The River
Choix Des Armes
Welsh Rarebit
Big Jim Dwyer
Flutter Down
Six One Nine
Fostersisland
Lady Babs
Broadway Joe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Muss 21st Dec (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 21 December, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Overcourt
Champagne Noir
Stay Humble
Raecius Felix
Book Of Invasions
On A Promise
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

