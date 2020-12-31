Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Eagle Ridge - 14:30 Musselburgh

Eagle Ridge bounced back to form in fine style over this course and distance last week, travelling powerfully under Brian Hughes and drawing clear after the last to score by seven and a half lengths. Eagle Ridge has picked up a 7 lb penalty for that success but he won with authority and should give another good account with Hughes back in the saddle. Eagle Ridge has more speed than many staying chasers of this grade so is well suited by the test Musselburgh provides.

No. 10 Eagle Ridge (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 94

Schiehallion Munro - 15:05 Musselburgh

Schiehallion Munro improved for the switch to chasing last season, winning three of his first four starts over fences and finishing runner-up the other time. He was only sixth on his return at Wetherby in October but he shaped a lot better than that result would suggest after going off too hard in a competitive contest, a lack of match fitness also catching him out. He was unsurprisingly a lot more competitive on his next start back at Wetherby, launching a bold bid but having to settle for second. He could have more to offer over fences and is still on a fair mark.

No. 2 Schiehallion Munro SBK 7/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Joe Colliver

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 141

Arnica - 15:35 Musselburgh

Arnica produced easily his best effort last time when runner-up to a progressive stablemate at Kelso and he should go close here if building on that encouraging display. Arnica stuck to his task well at Kelso, pulling 12 lengths clear of the third, and he still looks well treated after going up only 2 lb. He has not had many attempts over staying trips so could progress further.