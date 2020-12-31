To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Horse racing at Musselburgh
There's a good card at Musselburgh on New Year's Day

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Musselburgh on New Year's Day...

"...stuck to his task well at Kelso..."

Timeform on Arnica

Eagle Ridge - 14:30 Musselburgh

Eagle Ridge bounced back to form in fine style over this course and distance last week, travelling powerfully under Brian Hughes and drawing clear after the last to score by seven and a half lengths. Eagle Ridge has picked up a 7 lb penalty for that success but he won with authority and should give another good account with Hughes back in the saddle. Eagle Ridge has more speed than many staying chasers of this grade so is well suited by the test Musselburgh provides.

Schiehallion Munro - 15:05 Musselburgh

Schiehallion Munro improved for the switch to chasing last season, winning three of his first four starts over fences and finishing runner-up the other time. He was only sixth on his return at Wetherby in October but he shaped a lot better than that result would suggest after going off too hard in a competitive contest, a lack of match fitness also catching him out. He was unsurprisingly a lot more competitive on his next start back at Wetherby, launching a bold bid but having to settle for second. He could have more to offer over fences and is still on a fair mark.

Arnica - 15:35 Musselburgh

Arnica produced easily his best effort last time when runner-up to a progressive stablemate at Kelso and he should go close here if building on that encouraging display. Arnica stuck to his task well at Kelso, pulling 12 lengths clear of the third, and he still looks well treated after going up only 2 lb. He has not had many attempts over staying trips so could progress further.

Smart Stat

Eagle Ridge - 14:30 Musselburgh
22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Musselburgh

Recommended bets

Eagle Ridge - 14:30 Musselburgh
Schiehallion Munro - 15:05 Musselburgh
Arnica - 15:35 Musselburgh

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

