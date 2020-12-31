- Trainer: N. W. Alexander
- Jockey: Brian Hughes
- Age: 10
- Weight: 10st 8lbs
- OR: 94
Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Musselburgh on New Year's Day...
"...stuck to his task well at Kelso..."
Timeform on Arnica
Eagle Ridge - 14:30 Musselburgh
Eagle Ridge bounced back to form in fine style over this course and distance last week, travelling powerfully under Brian Hughes and drawing clear after the last to score by seven and a half lengths. Eagle Ridge has picked up a 7 lb penalty for that success but he won with authority and should give another good account with Hughes back in the saddle. Eagle Ridge has more speed than many staying chasers of this grade so is well suited by the test Musselburgh provides.
Schiehallion Munro - 15:05 Musselburgh
Schiehallion Munro improved for the switch to chasing last season, winning three of his first four starts over fences and finishing runner-up the other time. He was only sixth on his return at Wetherby in October but he shaped a lot better than that result would suggest after going off too hard in a competitive contest, a lack of match fitness also catching him out. He was unsurprisingly a lot more competitive on his next start back at Wetherby, launching a bold bid but having to settle for second. He could have more to offer over fences and is still on a fair mark.
Arnica produced easily his best effort last time when runner-up to a progressive stablemate at Kelso and he should go close here if building on that encouraging display. Arnica stuck to his task well at Kelso, pulling 12 lengths clear of the third, and he still looks well treated after going up only 2 lb. He has not had many attempts over staying trips so could progress further.
Smart Stat
Eagle Ridge - 14:30 Musselburgh
22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Musselburgh
Recommended bets
Eagle Ridge - 14:30 Musselburgh
Schiehallion Munro - 15:05 Musselburgh
Arnica - 15:35 Musselburgh
Muss 1st Jan (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 1 January, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Eagle Ridge
|Brotherly Company
|Oscar Ceremony
|Shanroe Street
|Exit To Where
|Buckled
|Danboru
|Racing Pulse
|Acdc
|Damiens Dilemma
|Emirat De Catana
Muss 1st Jan (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 1 January, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Romain De Senam
|Cool Mix
|Red Risk
|Return Ticket
|Schiehallion Munro
|Garde La Victoire
|Get Out The Gate
|Mint Gold
|Fanzio
|Bigmartre
|Voix Deau
Muss 1st Jan (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 1 January, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Whiskey Lullaby
|Midnight Aurora
|Arnica
|Bullion Boss
|Tokaramore
|The Blame Game
|Prussia With Love
|Off The Beat
|Oscar Clouds
|A Ladies Milan
|Wee Goldie
|Wynford
|Arkyn
|Court Baloo