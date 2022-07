NAP: Shahnaz can show more improvement

Shahnaz - 13:50 Musselburgh

Shahnaz produced a career-best effort to regain the winning thread at Hamilton on Friday, forging clear in the final two furlongs to land the spoils by four and a half lengths with plenty in hand.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but Shahnaz clearly arrives here at the top of her game.

She is still relatively low mileage and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer, so another bold seems assured under just a 6-lb penalty.

No. 3 (2) Shahnaz (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Gemma Tutty

Jockey: Sam Feilden

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST: Don't miss Explicit

Explicit - 16:10 Musselburgh

Explicit showed improved form when finding one too good in a novice event at Kempton last month, passing the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner and pulling clear of the rest.

That display suggests he is better than a BHA mark of 77 and he is well worth another chance to prove as much after a below-par run on his nursery debut at York 10 days ago.

The drop back to five furlongs today could be just what he needs to get back on track.

No. 2 (1) Explicit (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

EACH-WAY: Monaadhil must enter calculations

Monaadhil - 15:35 Musselburgh

Monaadhil showed a good attitude when successful at Chelmsford in early-June, staying on strongly to get the verdict by a neck.

He wasn't in quite the same form at Wolverhampton last time, but that was a rare bad run and he is the type to bounce back quickly.

A repeat of his Chelmsford form will give him every chance today and it's worth remembering that he was beaten just over a length in this race 12 months ago.