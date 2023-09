A Musselburgh NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Musselburgh NAP - 14:15 - Back Lady Pink Rose

No. 2 (3) Lady Pink Rose EXC 2.1 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Lady Pink Rose raced too freely when last seen finishing down the field in a listed contest at Newbury, but she'll hopefully settle better now tried in a hood for the first time.

Trained by Karl Burke - who has assembled a strong team of two-year-old fillies this season - Lady Pink Rose looked a useful prospect when previously finishing seventh (beaten only five and a half lengths) in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and just a repeat of that form will give her every chance of resuming winning ways on these terms.

Musselburgh Next Best - 16:35 - Back Blue Antares

No. 4 (5) Blue Antares (Ire) EXC 2.72 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 62

Blue Antares produced another solid effort when finding one too good at Ripon last time, keeping on well to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. She lines up here from just a 2 lb higher mark and it's rare that she runs a bad race having finished in the first three in all but one of her last six starts.

In a wide-open contest despite the small field, Blue Antares is preferred to a quartet of exposed, older rivals as she tries to double her career tally.

Musselburgh Each-Way - 15:25 - Back Venetian

No. 2 (1) Venetian (Ire) EXC 2.64 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77

Venetian, a stablemate of Blue Antares, has been struggling for form recently, but he could be worth a chance to get back on track in these calmer waters.

He can line up from the same mark as when gaining his most recent success at Wolverhampton in November last year, while his style of racing could give him a tactical advantage in a race where he doesn't appear to face any obvious competition for the lead.