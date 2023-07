NAP

Musselburgh - 16:15 - Back Indication Spirit

No. 1 (3) Indication Spirit (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 3.05 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 68

Indication Spirit confirmed the promise of her debut when going one place better over this course and distance last time, hitting the front over a furlong out and just needing to be kept up to her work from there to win by three quarters of a length. That was a fair performance and there should be better to come from her on today's nursery debut. Trained by Karl Burke, who has excelled with his two-year-olds in 2023, Indication Spirit is certainly in the right hands and it will be a surprise if she isn't capable of winning a race like this from a BHA mark of 68.

NEXT BEST

Musselburgh - 15:40 - Back Ascot Adventure

No. 1 (6) Ascot Adventure SBK 13/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 77

Ascot Adventure ran another solid race when finishing third in a big-field handicap at York last time, holding every chance inside the final two furlongs before his effort flattened out. Still beaten less than three lengths at the line, he seems to be working his way back to his best and it's surely just a matter of time before he gains a first victory since joining David O'Meara. Today could well be the day now down in grade from an 8 lb lower mark than when scoring at Haydock in May last year.

EACH-WAY

Musselburgh - 16:50 - Back Loch Carron

No. 3 (5) Loch Carron (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 76

Loch Carron got back on track when finishing sixth on her handicap debut at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago, only tiring close home having raced enthusiastically throughout. She was beaten less than three lengths and the way she shaped there suggests she'll be suited by the drop back to five furlongs today. She is 2 lb lower in the weights, too, so it could be worth giving her another chance to prove herself a well-handicapped filly in the calmer waters of a 0-75.