NAP

Ilanz - 15:20 Musselburgh

Ilanz improved again as he made it two from two in handicaps with an emphatic success at Taunton last month, moving to the front on the home turn and gradually drawing clear from there to land the spoils by 16 lengths.

This will be tougher now up in grade following a 12 lb hike in the weights, but the five-year-old Ilanz remains very much one to keep on the right side in his hat-trick bid, with further progress surely in the offing after just four starts over hurdles.

No. 9 Ilanz (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 1.03 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Mitchell Bastyan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 115

NEXT BEST

Cooper's Cross - 13:35 Musselburgh

Cooper's Cross has returned better than ever this season, first making a winning reappearance at Carlisle in October and then running at least as well in defeat when third in a stronger race at Aintree last time.

He shaped with plenty of encouragement on the last occasion, finishing well after a mistake three out to be beaten only five and a half lengths.

Cooper's Cross showed more than enough there to suggest he is still on a workable mark and just a repeat of that effort might be good enough for him to get his head back in front this time.

No. 4 Cooper's Cross (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 128

EACH-WAY

First Impression - 14:45 Musselburgh

First Impression ran another solid race when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Huntingdon a few weeks ago, passing the post less than four lengths behind the winner despite leaving the impression he was unsuited by the emphasis on speed.

The winner advertised the strength of that form when beaten only narrowly at Kempton over Christmas and First Impression seems sure to go well again from the same mark, particularly if getting a strong gallop to aim at.