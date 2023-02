NAP

Hold Onto The Line - 14:20 Musselburgh

Hold Onto The Line brought up the hat-trick with a narrow victory on his chasing debut over this course and distance in November, digging deep under pressure to get the verdict by a short head.

That was his first start for eight months (had a breathing operation in the interim) and since then he's been given another break.

The form has worked out well in his absence - the runner-up won easily next time - so Hold Onto The Line remains one to be interested in from a 7 lb higher mark, particularly when you factor in his potential to do better.

No. 3 Hold Onto The Line (Ire) EXC 2.18 Trainer: James Ewart

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 110

NEXT BEST

Hidalgo de l'Isle - 15:55 Musselburgh

Hidalgo de l'Isle showed improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Bangor recently, quickening to lead at the last and readily drawing clear from there to win by five and a half lengths.

The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 7 lb rise in the weights and there must be a good chance that we haven't seen the best of him yet after just three starts over hurdles.

His five rivals are generally more exposed and it will be disappointing if he can't see them off to double his tally.

No. 1 Hidalgo De L'isle (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 115

EACH-WAY

Sweet Magic - 15:25 Musselburgh

Sweet Magic has shown fair form in two starts over hurdles to date, including when last seen finishing third (beaten six lengths) at Uttoxeter a few weeks ago.

She looked a bit one paced there and it was a similar story on her debut at Newbury in November when she was doing her best work late on.

That suggests the longer trip today will be in her favour and an opening BHA mark of 105 could prove lenient on handicap debut if she can find a bit more improvement.