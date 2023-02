NAP

Duke of Deception - 14:20 Musselburgh

Duke of Deception has made a promising start over fences. building on his debut performance when easily going like the best horse at the weights when runner-up at Kelso last month, just paying the price for committing for home earlier than ideal.

He appeared to relish the step up to three miles on that occasion and he was strong in the betting to go one place better from this mark over course and distance a fortnight ago. Duke of Deception was still going well in touch when crumpling on landing after jumping the tenth and if that hasn't left a mark he has a big chance of gaining some compensation here.

No. 1 Duke Of Deception (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

NEXT BEST

Clairmc - 13:50 Musselburgh

Clairmc has had a fair few goes to open her account, but this is by no means a strong race, and the level of form she has achieved makes her the one to beat.

Her best effort came when finishing midfield in a big-field handicap at Galway in October, and she has had possible excuses since when not seeming to get home over longer trips in testing conditions. This drop back to two miles ought to see her in a better light and she should prove a notch above these.