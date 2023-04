NAP

Blue Prince - 16:15 Musselburgh

Blue Prince was held back by inexperience on his debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, running green in the early stages and leaving himself with too much to do.

He was also hampered when starting to make a bit of headway a furlong out, so it was to his credit that he was beaten only four and a quarter lengths at the line, appearing to finish with running left.

Trained by Richard Fahey, Blue Prince certainly offered plenty to work on first-time-out and it will be no surprise if he takes a significant step forward to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 3 (4) Blue Prince (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Iato's Angel - 16:45 Musselburgh

Iato's Angel showed improved form to regain the winning thread at Redcar a couple of weeks ago, finding plenty when tackled late on to get the verdict by a neck.

The first two pulled clear of the rest and the runner-up, Cantora, gave the form a boost when going one place better on her next start at Beverley.

That suggests Iato's Angel could still be one step ahead of the handicapper following a 4 lb rise in the weights and the drop back in trip today is unlikely to be an issue given how enthusiastically she raced last time.

No. 12 (1) Iato's Angel (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 71

EACH-WAY

Rock Melody - 18:45 Musselburgh

Rock Melody joined Jim Goldie (formerly trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy) during the winter and there was plenty to like about her first run for the yard over this course and distance earlier in the month.

She was beaten just a length and a quarter and arguably deserved extra credit having met plenty of trouble from two furlongs out, doing her best work after being switched inside the final furlong.

It was a really eye-catching effort and Rock Melody is very much one to keep on the right side here from an unchanged mark.