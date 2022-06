NAP: Ballistic Berry can reverse the form

Ballistic Berry - 20:00 Musselburgh

Ballistic Berry showed improved form fitted with first-time cheekpieces on handicap debut over course and distance when a short-head second to the reopposing Waverley Star. She received a bump at the start that day but proved herself on a lenient opening mark, only just failing to reel in the winner. She is slightly better off at the weights with Waverley Star now, but crucially, she is open to more progress.

No. 2 (6) Ballistic Berry SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Jessica Macey

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST: Oh So Chic is of interest

Oh SO Chic - 19:00 Musselburgh

Oh SO Chic was just a modest maiden for Jessica Harrington in Ireland but she shaped well on debut for new connections when finishing fourth at Catterick last month. She wasn't seen to best effect in that race, either, showing enough to suggest she is up to winning a low-grade staying handicap such as this. The form of that race is working out well, too, and she seems sure to launch another bold bid here from the same mark.

No. 5 (6) Oh So Chic SBK 15/8 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: William Pyle

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 46

EACH WAY: Birkenhead may have more to offer

Birkenhead - 19:30 Musselburgh

Birkenhead was somewhat harshly disqualified when passing the post first at Ripon last month but he quickly gained compensation when bolting up at Catterick five days later. He was officially 9 lb well in when attempting to follow up back at Ripon on his next start, but was disappointing on the whole, though he ran creditably from his revised mark at Thirsk 13 days ago. He is with a yard that do especially well with such types and he may be worth chancing to resume winning ways.