Moyglare Stud Stakes Big Race Verdict: Hard to oppose O'Brien for Group 1 success

O'Brien has three for the Group 1 feature on Sunday

Has Soumillon opted for the right O'Brien filly?

Alan Dudman delivers the Big Race Verdict for Sunday's Moyglare Stakes

Down to seven for the Moyglare

Aidan O'Brien unsurprisingly leads the charge for the Group 1 Moyglare Stakes (14:40) on Sunday at the Curragh and with the field whittled down to just seven now, Ballydoyle are responsible for three and Composing holds number one spot in terms of the Sportsbook prices.

She's 11/82.38 and is the mount of Christophe Soumillon - who hasn't endeared himself to the Twitterati of late.

This time of year usually provides a good guide for the top drawer fillies with the Group 1 options available

Composing takes in the traditional route for a classy filly with the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown earlier this summer, and the Group 2 Debutante Stakes at The Curragh in August.

That was her best performance visually in the Debutante and the Timeform figure backed up the run earning her best thus far with a 107+ - which denoted a 5lb improvement on her previous effort.

Her four runs to date have all been on good (three times) and good to yielding although rain is forecast for Saturday and Sunday at the Curragh and she has yet to face anything softer than the good to yielding so far. It's a slight, and I stress a slight, worry and one to factor in but she's already proven over the trip and slightly further from the Silver Flash.

Venetian keeps rolling for Burke and has fast juvenile

There is a live challenger to the O'Brien hegemony and it's Venetian Sun - and Karl Burke's filly just keeps on winning.

Burke's record this year with juveniles is astonishing. He's had 46 juvenile winners from 159 two-year-olds sent out to run - with 29% winning and a healthy 32 placed for good measure too.

Venetian Sun accounts for four of those wins and is once again doing it for fine stallion Starman, whose stock seem to be thriving.

Burke's filly beat the lofty Gstaad last time in the Prix Morny, and beat the boys by asserting strongly at the end of the 6f there to give up she could be a 7f performer.

She won the Albany on very fast going at Royal Ascot and a win that wasn't expected according to Tony Bloom's Racing Manager Sean Graham who said: "The results the previous day would have told you she had no chance from that draw and you had to be drawn high.



"We thought we'd try to get some cover but we got no cover and she was wide on the outside on lightning fast ground with Karl thinking she might need a drop of juice in the ground."

That could be key, the potential juice in the ground and stepping up to 7f is something that will keep the 1,000 Guineas flickering.

Beautify looks ready for step up to 7f

There should be absolutely no stamina doubts with the 7f in mind for Beautify - who readily accounted for Lady Imam in a Group 2 at the Curragh last time.

Lady Imam came to her quarters cruising but the manner in which Ryan Moore galvanised her for an effort on the stands' side was tremendous - a really strong pick and 7f should be, on that run, ideal.

That was only her second run and showed plenty of improvement from her debut third and as a daughter of Wootton Bassett, the potential softer conditions won't be too much of a worry.

O'Brien's Precise is 11/112.00 and double the price of Beautify at 11/26.50 and while Precise won the Prestige at Goodwood, she beat Moon Target and that form has taken a big old knock this week from Doncaster.

Pace Map and tactics

Front runners: Beautify, Composing, Precise

Prominent Racers: Pivotal Attack, Susie Songs, Precise

Held Up: Venetian Sun, Susie Songs

The 1-2-3 Verdict

As you can see from the pace map, some fun and games could ensue. Soumillon's mount Composing has made the running and did so in the Silver Flash over seven-and-a-half furlongs, but was more switched to chasing the pace last time in the Debutante in a small field with Susie Song re-opposing here.

Beautify looks more of a 7f performer and I expect her kick to be played late and as Precise made the running at Cork over 7f on her second start, she could be the front-runner and pacemaker for the two although the poser here with Composing's proven stamina so far.

Venetian Sun over 7f has doubts for me and Beautify here would be my number one pick, especially at the prices.

1) Beautify

2) Composing

3) Venetian Sun