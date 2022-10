Today's first most backed horse is Lightening Company running in the 15:40 Redcar. He has been well supported from 10.09/1 into 5.59/2 this morning.

With the downpour of rain overnight, the softer ground will very much benefit Lightening Company whose form reads 1-1-3 in these conditions.

No. 6 (1) Lightening Company (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 84

It's also worth pointing out that the four-year-old has won over course and distance on soft ground.

A line can be put through Lightening Company's recent run, when he was soundly beaten when last of sixth at Pontefract last time out. The 1m2f trip definitely didn't suit and the drop in distance is a massive plus for Ben Haslam's horse.

Awaal is the current 6/4 market leader, having won at Lingfield back in May before finishing half-a-length second at Haydock the same month.

With James Doyle on board, there's plenty of expectation for the three-year-old to return to winning ways, but Betfair punters are siding with experience over potential this afternoon.

