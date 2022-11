Three horses being well-backed on Monday

Arnica has strong course and distance form

Two odds-on jollies look to have huge chances

Today's most significant Most Backed horse runs in the finale at Musselburgh, the 15:35 Class 5 Handicap Hurdle over 3m.

The horse in question is the Nick Alexander-trained Arnica, who has seen some strong support, shortening his price from 11/1 into 6/1.

Return to Musselburgh looks a big plus

Arnica has been off the track for the best part of 13 months, when he finished midfield over a longer trip than today's at Kelso, but prior to that he'd finished in the frame in four of his previous five races, including two over today's Course and Distance.

Both of those placed efforts at today's venue read very well, especially the most recent one when he finished third of 11, not beaten far, in a Class 2 handicap from a mark of 102.

Arnica returns to Musselburgh today in a Class 5 handicap - so a signficant drop in class - and able to run from a 7lb lower mark, now racing off 95.

His fitness needs to be taken on trust, but the early support for the 9yo suggests that a big run is anticipated today.

Back Arnica in 15:35 Musselburgh @ 6/1

Odds-on jollies attracting plenty of support

As well as Arnica, two other horses have been very well-backed on Monday morning.

In Kempton's 12:40 race Blow Your Wad opened up at 4/5 on the Betfair Sportsbook before quickly being backed into 4/9. However, he has since eased to 4/7.

Punters clearly believe that Tom Lacey's 4yo can get the job done today after a very promising debut run over hurdles when finishing second at Ascot.

The final horse being backed today for good money is Monte Igueldo in the 14:30 at Musselburgh. The 5yo Chaser is going in search of the hat-trick today after winning his last two races, and has been backed into 4/6 from 5/4 to do so.