Today's most backed horse is Rievaulx Raver in the 13:30 Nursery Handicap at Pontefract. Roger Fell's two-year-old has been very well supported and having opened at 15.014/1, those odds have long gone, as he's second favourite in the market at 5.59/2.

No. 2 (1) Rievaulx Raver (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

Having won over today's trip back in August at Ripon, it isn't difficult to see why Rievaulx Raver has caught the attention of Betfair punters.

Roger Fell's horse backed up that performance with a pleasing second over at Carlisle next time out, before disappointing at Ayr, finishing seventh.

However, the two-year-old bounced back to form last time out at Nottingham, finishing third in a higher grade race than the one he faces this afternoon.

On that occasion, Rievaulx Raver ran over an undesired 1m2f trip, which he wasn't able to see out, and the return to 1m this afternoon will suit much better.

His main market rival is Lunacy 4.57/2, who has shown a certain level of promise on his two efforts on the turf. A disappointing performance over at Kempton on the all-weather can be dismissed, and receiving some support this morning, is one to keep an eye on in the betting.

Lunacy is related to several winners for his connections and the two-year-old is expected to improve now handicapping, especially with first-time headgear.

However, Betfair punters are siding with proven ability over potential and with the 13:30 at Pontefract offering an Extra Place Special, he may prove to be the value selection at the head of the market.