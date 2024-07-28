Monday Racing Tips: Stressfree ready to strike say Timeform

Stressfree shaping up well

Placed in his last couple of starts, Stressfree looks capable of notching his first win of the campaign for David O'Meara, and with Danny Tudhope back on board for the first time since his reappearance, in Ayr's mile and a quarter handicap (16:10).

He's facing just five opponents here compared to a much deeper race he contested at York last time when running a cracker to finish third behind a pair of rivals who were ridden much more prominently. Travelling smoothly after being steadied early on, Stressfree still had plenty to do early in the straight and was going well when denied a run over two furlongs out. But after weaving his way through in the closing stages, he kept on well to be beaten just half a length and neck behind the winner Karmology whilst pulling five lengths clear of the fourth horse.

Stressfree, who gained his first win for his current yard at Nottingham last autumn not long after being purchased from France, had also given the impression that he's one to be interested in when a keeping-on second at Doncaster early this month when again finishing clear of the remainder. He tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb here.

There are some lightly-raced three-year-olds taking on more exposed rivals in Windsor's six-furlong handicap (19:05) and it's the William Haggas-trained Elmonjed who gets the nod to come out on top.

The half-brother to the same stable's useful performers Pinafore and Khanjar made a fine start to his career when winning both his two-year-old starts at Lingfield and Haydock. Whilst unsuccessful in his two tries in handicaps this season, both at York, Elmonjed has come in for support both times and gives the impression there's still a bigger effort in him when everything clicks.

Fitted with cheekpieces back over six furlongs last time after a rather flat effort over seven on his reappearance, Elmonjed shaped better than the bare result.

In fact, he did well in the circumstances to finish third in what is always one of the most competitive six-furlong handicaps for three-year-olds in the calendar, racing closer to the pace than ideal whilst winner James's Delight came from much further back in a strongly-run race. The smart winner has since followed up in listed company in France but with lesser rivals to contend with this time, Elmonjed looks capable of going close.

Aidan Andabettin got off the mark for Richard Spencer over six furlongs at Kempton early in the year. However, his progress in handicaps seemed to have stalled until his latest start at Wolverhampton last week when he was dropped down to five furlongs for the first time and with Billy Loughnane taking over in the saddle.

Blinkered for the second time after a couple of unsuccessful tries in cheekpieces, Aidan Andabettin was notably well backed and showed much improved form, looking well suited by the switch to the minimum trip. Leading soon after two out, he quickened away for an impressive win, pulling three and a half lengths clear of runner-up Court Drive.

Picking up a 6lb penalty for that one-sided success, Aidan Abettin heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb and he's fancied to follow up under Loughnane in this contest (20:30) over the same course and distance as last week against a largely exposed field of sprinters.