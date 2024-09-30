Monday Racing Tips: Solar Aclaim well in under a penalty say Timeform

Solar Aclaim will revel in conditions

Stash The Cash can defy a penalty

Eccelsiastical can build on recent promise

Solar Aclaim won two of his three starts in either soft or heavy ground when trained by by Roger Teal last year and, after an underwhelming spell in Qatar after joining these connections, he got right back on the up when taking advantage of a reduced mark at Goodwood last week.

One of the main catalysts for his return to form was seemingly being back on heavy ground, bouncing right back to his best to win with plenty in hand and defy odds of 16/1.

Solar Aclaim is clearly a horse who relishes testing conditions, which he will get here, and connections have wisely turned him out quickly under a 6 lb penalty. This race may have a bit more depth, but if Solar Aclaim turns up in similar form, he will be hard to beat in his favoured conditions.

Stash The Cash made a winning return and handicap debut over five furlongs in heavy-ground at Catterick in April and he largely held his form well in between when resuming winning ways over this course and distance last week.

Stash The Cash caught the eye with how well he travelled through that contest, making all of the running and winning with more in hand than the one and a half length margin suggests.

There is a chance he'll get to the lead easy enough in this field and he may prove tough to peg back if doing so under similar ground conditions in a race that Tim Easterby has won two of the last four renewals.

Eccelsiastical doesn't have a bad record at this track, his last winning coming over six furlongs here just under a year ago, and he has been shaping well in defeat on his last few starts.

He caught the eye on his latest start at Ayr with the headgear discarded, racing in a prominent position but not settling fully, and those exertions seemingly told in the finish.

The return to the all-weather and racing round a bend should help Eccelsiastical and, still on a mark which is 1 lb lower than his last winning one, he remains a horse to be interested in despite a wider than ideal draw.

