Monday Racing Tips: Midnight Drive can resume winning ways say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view at Kempton on Monday...
-
Midnight Drive interesting back at Kempton
-
Warmonger can resume winning ways
-
Darkzideofthemoon can open his account
Midnight Drive a horse to be positive about
Midnight Drive showed improved form to open her account on her handicap debut over this course and distance in April and she progressed further when following up the following month.
She did so in much more comfortable fashion that day, never too far away in a slowly-run race but still impressing with how she put the race to bed. Midnight Drive failed to land a hat-trick on her turf debut last month, but she fared best of those who were held up, and left the impression she remains on a good mark.
That was also her first start for four months, so she's entitled to strip fitter, and she makes plenty of appeal returned to this course and distance where she has won both of her starts.
Warmonger still on a good mark
Warmonger has shown improved form since moving up to two miles, deservedly opening his account at Lingfield (turf) in July and he followed up in good style in a race which has worked out well two weeks later.
He was surprisingly weak in the betting, but produced another career-best effort when completing a hat-trick over this course and distance last month, value for at least double the winning margin given how heavily he was eased at the finish.
Warmonger was unable to land a four-timer in a competitibe Racing League handicap at Southwell last time, but he improved further in defeat, doing well to finish as close as he did in a steadily-run race. He is 3 lb higher now but this look a very winnable race and he is fancied to quickly get back on the up.
Darkzideofthemoon poised to strike
Darkzideofthemoon was brought along with handicaps in mind, showing ability without being knocked about in three starts last season, but he didn't show much on his first two starts of this year on turf.
He finished nearer last than first in both those starts, but he returned to form back on an artificial surface when runner-up over this course and distance in June, and is of interest on that running.
Darkzideofthemoon shaped well that day, too, conceding first run to a next-time-out winner, and leaving the impression he is up to winning races from this sort of mark. He goes in first-time cheekpieces now and looks interesting from just 1 lb higher.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 1 of Aintree from 5/2 to 6/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1 Runners: Stage Star is a player on Thursday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Cheltenham faller to bounce back at Ludlow
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Dojin could be well ahead of her mark in Wednesday Southwell double