Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a ratings choice

Rachael Blackmore back in the saddle at Naas

Welsh raider one to follow at Southwell

Race make-up likely to suit Lady Balko

The opening contest at Naas (12:30) features the second run over fences for Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Slade Steel and the return of Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore in the saddle after a spell on the sidelines.

Connections of Slade Steel will be hopeful of a first win over fences, though the first aim may be a better round of jumping given the way Slade Steel appeared to lose confidence on his chasing debut after a mistake at the ninth. It wasn't enough to warrant an 'x' - denoting a poor jumper - from the Timeform race reporter just yet, though.

Unlike at Navan, there is no rival like Better Days Ahead in the line-up, though it doesn't look a penalty-kick either for the Timeform top-rated (4 lb clear) Slade Steel thanks to the presence of Mersey Novices' Hurdle runner-up Staffordshire Knot, who shaped well when chasing home Impaire Et Passe on his chasing debut, Coral Cup third Shanbally Kid, Albert Bartlett fifth Lecky Watson, and Timeform Horse In Focus Blizzard of Oz (who might be one to look out for when reverting to two miles).

This race has a strong roll-call of winners, including the likes of A Plus Tard (2018), Capodanno (2021), and Journey With Me (2022), while last year's renewal was a much smaller field but was won in emphatic fashion by the then-four-year-old Blood Destiny, and this year's renewal looks a cracker.

Recommended Bet Back Slade Steel to win the 12:30 at Naas SBK 6/5

The Tim Vaughan-trained Mistymal ticks several Timeform boxes in the Southwell opener at 11:52 on Monday.

The step up in trip since going handicapping over fences appears to have really suited Mistymal who made a winning debut in this sphere on his return to action at Hereford in October and went like the best horse at the weights - becoming a Horse In Focus as a result - when narrowly denied back there just under five weeks ago.

The form of that effort has been franked by the winner Langley Hundred going very close in defeat since, while the fifth and sixth have also performed with some credit since.

First-time cheekpieces go on Mistymal here, and the Timeform top-rated gelding can get the better of Safe Destination, who isn't the most reliable but looks better than ever this season.

Recommended Bet Back Mistymal to win the 11:52 at Southwell SBK 11/8

The 14:10 at Plumpton features a whole host of different Timeform flags, including a Course Positive flag for Born At Midnight and Northern Poet, and a Hot Trainer flag for the Warren Greatrex-trained Village Master.

However, the most notable in a very competitive handicap in which none of the six runners can be ruled out, may well be the Horse In Focus flag attached to Lady Balko following her C&D win earlier this month.

Having improved markedly since stepping up in trip in handicaps, the David Pipe-trained mare marked herself as a young chaser to follow when scooting clear a fortnight ago.

With a Timeform pace prediction of 'very weak', there is every chance that she gets an easy time on the lead so is taken to defy a 9 lb rise at the expense of Sadler's Bay, who wasn't disgraced after 10 months off when third at Market Rasen recently and now heads back up in trip fitted with a first-time tongue tie.

Recommended Bet Back Lady Balko to win the 14:10 at Plumpton SBK 5/4

