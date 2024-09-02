Monday Racing Tips: Improving Scatchwah can strike say Timeform
Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Windsor and Roscommon on Monday...
Mrembo can follow up last year's win
Rosso can show further improvement
Unexposed Scatchwah has more to offer
Kingscote a good booking for Mrembo
Mrembo
- J: Richard Kingscote
- T: Jonathan Portman
- F: 72368253
Mrembo hasn't won since landing this race 12 months ago but she's dropped back to a good mark and is now 1 lb lower than when successful last year.
She may still be searching for a first win this season but she has proved competitive of late and was beaten less than two lengths in fifth on her penultimate start and then around two and a quarter lengths when third at Epsom last time.
Richard Kingscote takes over from Mrembo's usual apprentice rider and perhaps that switch can eke out a bit more from Mrembo and enable her to follow up last year's win.
Progressive Rosso can get off the mark
Rosso (Ire)
- J: Declan McDonogh
- T: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 432
Rosso has shown run-by-run improvement in terms of his form figures as well as on Timeform ratings and there could be more to come from this progressive colt.
There was a lot to like about his latest effort at the Curragh where he stuck to his task well without being able to get on terms with the front-runner who benefited from a well-judged ride.
Rosso proved best of the rest, however, and pulled nicely clear of the third, and he still has the Timeform 'p' attached to his rating to show that he remains open to further improvement.
Scatchwah to build on Tipperary promise
Scatchwah (Ire)
- J: R. C. Colgan
- T: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland
- F: 5-872
Scatchwah ran well when runner-up on handicap debut at Tipperary last month and he can have that effort upgraded as he covered far more ground than most of his rivals after going eight or nine wide turning into the straight.
Scatchwah stuck to his task well in the straight, though, and found only the favourite too strong, while that form has since been given a boost by the third home winning next time.
Scatchwah looks well treated off a 1 lb lower mark here - he narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and the booking of a more experienced rider can help bring about improvement (he still has the Timeform p).
Recommended bets
