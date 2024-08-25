Monday Racing Tips: Celtic Warrior can cope with longer trip say Timeform

Summer of Love to take another step forward

Celtic Warrior can show he's on a good mark

Padishakh can build on recent encouragemen

Summer of Love made a belated but eye-catching debut for Saeed bin Suroor as a three-year-old at Kempton last September and duly built on that promising start by winning her next two races at the track. The second of those wins came after an eight-month absence when she won a novice under hands and heels in June which made her an interesting runner in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot a fortnight later.

Summer of Love disappointed there, stepping up to a mile and having a first start on turf for her handicap debut, taking a keen hold close up before weakening in the final furlong having been better placed than most. However, back down in trip and wearing a hood for the first time, she got back on the up at Doncaster in July when beaten only a couple of heads into third behind Akkadian Thunder.

She would have done better still had she kept straight under pressure as she hung right in the final furlong having led two furlongs out and is clearly still learning. That being the case, it wouldn't be a surprise to see her taken another step forward here (14:42), heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, especially with Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Summer of Love in the 14:42 at Epsom SBK 9/4

Murphy had four winners at York last week, three of them provided by Andrew Balding whose stable is in red-hot form after five winners in total around the country on Saturday. Murphy could well follow up success in the previous race on Balding's Celtic Warrior in the mile and a quarter handicap (15:17).

While Celtic Warrior's only win so far has come in a maiden at Kempton in April, he was a good second in a handicap at Goodwood in June and ran another good race there on Stewards' Cup day earlier this month when a staying-on fourth to Paradias.

Wearing cheekpieces for the first time, Celtic Warrior's effort over nine furlongs suggests he'll stay a bit further still and, dropped a pound for that run, he tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb here and can again finish in front of Tahitian Prince who met trouble behind him at Goodwood last time.

Recommended Bet Back Celtic Warrior in the 15:17 at Epsom SBK 15/8

Padishakh can gain a first win in this country for David O'Meara in the Ripon Rowels Handicap (15:47) over a mile. The four-year-old boasted useful form in France when trained by Jean-Claude Rouget last year, finishing second to future Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Big Rock in a Group 3 contest at Longchamp, with some smart performers further back, and contesting the French Derby two starts later.

Padishakh made his British debut for Roger Varian last autumn and has had three runs this term for his current stable, cutting little ice in either the Doncaster Mile or the Royal Hunt Cup on the first two occasions.

However, he showed a lot more encouragement last time with a hood back on and a tongue tie fitted for the first time. Whilst not looking entirely straightforward, Padishakh wasn't beaten far in finishing seventh of the ten runners behind La Trinidad at Thirsk.

Dropped another 3 lb since then, Padishakh is only 1 lb behind the top-rated, with a '+' on his Timeform rating indicating he may be capable of better, and he could prove himself on a good mark judged on his French form.

Recommended Bet Back Padishakh in the 15:47 at Ripon SBK 7/1

