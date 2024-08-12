Monday Racing Tips: Ayr Poet can add to course tally

Well-bred Caprelo can continue progressing

Piranha Rama worth another chance

Ayr Poet can take advantage of lenient mark

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Caprelo failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden and novice company as a two-year-old, though that wasn't a great surprise given he has a pedigree which suggests he should thrive given distance and time (he's a half-brother to Group-winning stayers Marmelo and Vent de Force).

Caprelo duly showed improved form to make a successful handicap debut when upped to 11 furlongs on his return here in April and he ran at least as well following a 5 lb rise in the weights when runner-up at Windsor a month later.

He found only a progressive sort who won his next outing too strong at Windsor and there should be more to come from Caprelo, as denoted by the Timeform 'p' attached to his rating.

Recommended Bet Back Caprelo in the 17:00 at Windsor SBK 9/4

Piranha Rama was disappointing under a penalty at Doncaster nine days ago but the form of her previous win at Ffos Las is working out well and she could be worth another chance.

It looked like a weak nursery that Piranha Rama won at Ffos Las but she scored in a good time for the grade and the second and third both won their next start.

A BHA mark of 56, 7lb higher than at Ffos Las, leaves Piranha Rama looking fairly treated and she is 7lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in a contest largely featuring juveniles who showed very little in maiden and novice company.

Recommended Bet Back Piranha Rama in the 17:40 at Windsor SBK 9/4

Ayr Poet had been disappointing on a few occasions this season but he produced a more encouraging effort when third at Carlisle last week.

Ayr Poet ended up further back than ideal in a steadily-run race, but the way he kept on into third suggests that he's in good enough form to take advantage of a mark that's 4lb lower than the one he defied at this track last September.

That victory took his tally at Ayr to five, underling his effectiveness here, and it's worth noting that he has won the last two editions of this race.

He's been ridden by inexperienced riders on his last three starts but will be partnered here by Paul Mulrennan who has been aboard for four of his wins at this venue.