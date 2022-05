Although bank holidays can often see a glut of lower-class races in the UK, that's the not the case this week in Ireland as the Curragh stages a cracking Monday card, headlined by the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes at 16:05.

This race sees a rematch between the 1-2 from the Alleged Stakes over this C&D earlier in the month, where the progressive Layfayette got the better of last season's Classic hopeful High Definition.

The former had the benefit of race fitness over the latter on that occasion, and possibly caught High Definition a little bit cold, too, as he challenged wide and late, giving Aidan O'Brien's son of Galileo no time to respond.

There shouldn't be much between the pair once again, though my feeling is we may not see the best of High Definition until he's back over 1m 4f and Layfayette could just do him for a turn of foot again.

There are also other strong contenders in a race that has an open look to it, in particular Licence, who is another that's closely matched with Layfayette on their form at Naas in March.

That was only Licence's second career start, so there should be plenty more to come from this son of Frankel, and it would be surprise whatsoever were he up to winning at this level.

A decent race to watch, but not a betting event for me.

Twilight should strip fitter this time

The other feature on the card, the 7f Group 3 Athasi Stakes at 15:30 will be one I'll be getting involved with, prices permitting.

Regular readers of this column will know we were with Twilight Spinner on her comeback run at Cork earlier in the month, where she ran well to finish third but probably juts needed the run to set her up for betting things down the line.

Clearly held in high regard by the Joseph O'Brien yard, the daughter of Twilight Son holds entries in a Group 2 back here later in the month as well as the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot in June.

This looks a good opportunity for her to get her season up and running, and hopefully the rain they had in Ireland on Saturday should ensure that the ground isn't too quick at the Curragh on Monday as this filly seems at her very best when able to get her toe in a little.

No. 5 (5) Twilight Spinner EXC 1.15 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Blackbeard to put rivals to the sword

Another horse that could be Royal Ascot bound is Aidan O'Brien's juvenile Blackbeard, who could book his place in one of the prestigious 2-y-o races with a win in the 5f listed Gain First Flier Stakes at 14:20.

The first juvenile to emerge from his powerful stables when making a winning debut at Dundalk earlier this month, the son of No Nay Never overcame inexperience there to see off Alexis Zorba by a length a and a half.

The form of that race is as yet untested but Blackbeard looked a substantial type to the eye and is sure to improve for that initial outing, as many from this yard often do.

He's also bred to be a little better over further than this minimum trip but sticking to it for the time being at the Curragh shouldn't be any inconvenience, though it would be no surprise whatsoever were he to head to the 6f Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting should he get the job done here.

No. 1 (3) Blackbeard (Ire) EXC 1.15 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Side with Buckaroo back down in trip

The other listed race on the card is the 1m Tetrarch Stakes at 14:20, which sees Ballysax Stakes runner-up Buckaroo drooping back in trip having just been nailed by Piz Badile over 1m 2f at Leopardstown last time.

Hitting the front in the final furlong, Joseph O'Brien's son of Fastnet Rock looked to have that Group 3 race in the bag before just being worried out of things late on and it could be that this drop back to 1m sees him go one better this time.

Although there's plenty of stamina in this one's pedigree, he's certainly not short of speed and I have no worries whatsoever with him dropping back a couple of furlongs here.