Monday Horse Racing Tips: Two from Warwick and Hexham make up 14/1 double

James Mackie has a 14/1 15.00 double on Monday

Japetus can win the lucky last at Hexham

Allbetsoff can go well down in grade

Japetus looks the obvious horse to fancy in the lucky last at Hexham, holding the best form in the race by a country mile and off the back of his latest success there should be more to come.

Second on bumper debut at Kelso in February behind a nice type for trainer Harry Derham, he improved to get off the mark when last seen at Newcastle 30 days ago. Giving weight to the second, he pulled readily clear in the final stages to win going away.

The only danger to him making it back-to-back successes on Monday is a potenital unraced horse that is highly talented. However, on pedigree's this race lacks quality and he has much more proven form than the entire field and should show that.

Recommended Bet Back Japetus in the 17:20 Hexham SBK 4/5

The second horse in the double and the bigger of the two prices takes us to Warwick with Allbetsoff looking to bounce back to form for trainer Mark Walford.

Looking at his recent form you would not touch this horse with a barge pole having not got near winning since July 2024 at Uttoxeter.

However, from his previous form he now sees himself exceptionally well handicapped off a mark of 98, 10lbs below that win in Staffordshire.

The angle in with him on Monday is his last two runs have seen him show signs that he is getting back to that old form finishing less than 10 lengths behind the leader at Market Rasen and Sedgefield.

Those runs came in Class 4 company and on Monday evening he drops down into Class 5 company for the first time since June 2023, where he won, having been running in much better races throughout his career.

He is down the weights, down in grade and getting back to his best form in a much weaker race than he usually gets involved in might be the tools to find the resurgence he needs.

Quick ground is also no worry having been a past winner on good ground. He is interesting if it all clicks together again for him.

Recommended Bet Back Allbetsoff in the 19:10 Warwick SBK 15/2