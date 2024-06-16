Monday Horse Racing Tips: Parr Fire ready to strike say Timeform

Timeform highlight three selections for Monday's racing

Parr Fire's sole win came on her debut at Doncaster in 2022 when trained by Nigel Tinkler and she has fallen right down the weights following a dismal 2023 campaign.

She didn't show much on her sole start for Patrick Neville, but there were much more positives to glean from her first start for this yard when finishing midfield in a six-furlong handicap at Doncaster earlier this month.

Parr Fire was slowly away and raced well off the pace, but made good headway late in the day before her effort flattened out, leaving the impression she needed her first run for eight months. She was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag for that effort, highlighting her as a horse to keep on the right side, and she could well be up to taking advantage of this basement mark on her second start for Ben Haslam.

Recommended Bet Back Parr Fire in the 2.30 Carlisle SBK 8/1

Stockpyle is a half-brother to the same connections' high-class Pyledriver and, while he isn't quite going to reach such levels himself, he is a solid operator in handicaps.

He bounced back to form to end a losing run of two years at Kempton last week, allowed an easy time of it out in front, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of that victory, around four lengths clear in the final 100 yards and only closed down close home as he began to gear down.

That was the first time that Jack Doughty had ridden him, but they clearly struck up a rapport, and Stockpyle is able to race from the same mark now turned out quickly due to the conditions of that race. Furthermore, Doughty is able to claim his full 7 lb allowance in this race, she he's effectively 4 lb lower, and must have an excellent chance of following up - he is 7 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Stockpyle in the 2.48 Chepstow SBK 4/6

Queen's Guard built on the promise of her debut when opening her account at the second attempt over six furlongs at Yarmouth last summer, and she did so in stylish fashion, belying market weaknesss in the process.

She has made a promising start to her three-year-old season on the all-weather, too, producing a career-best effort when resuming winning ways at Lingfield 13 days ago, causing trouble for a couple of her rivals but clearly best on the day nonetheless.

Queen's Guard was well supported on that occasion and she beat the right horses, looking a very useful prospect as she stretched two and a quarter lengths clear. A subsequent 7 lb rise in the weights seems fair enough for that success and she should have even more to offer now.