Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 31 May

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Belmont on Monday.

"...there is plenty to like about his chances..."

Timeform on Devious Mo

#8 Myhartblongstodady - Belmont R6 (20:34)

Myhartblongstoday probably did too much too soon on return at Tampa Bay in March, but was much more competitive when finishing third at Aqueduct last month. The return to this venue will be in her favour and she has plenty in her favour on these terms. Classic Lady has a good strike rate here and is also high on the shortlist.

#5 Devious Mo - Belmont R7 (21:06)

Devious Mo arrives in excellent form having bolted up at Aqueduct in March and followed up in tenacious fashion back at that track last time. That was six weeks ago and he steps back up in trip now, but Devious Mo has form over a mile and he comes out well at the weights here, so there is plenty to like about his chances. Excellent Timing has a top jockey booked and could well come out best of the remainder.

#9 Good Credence - Belmont R9 (22:12)

Good Credence won over seven furlongs at this track in October and, while she wasn't in the same form when only fourth at Gulfstream when last seen in December, she has been freshened up since and should take the beating looking at the opposition here. The ultra-consistent Mrs. Orb also has to be considered.

Belmont Park (US) 31st May (R6 1m Stks)

Monday 31 May, 8.34pm

Dancingwthdaffodls
Robin Sparkles
Kilkea
Light In The Sky
Vienna Code
Belmont Park (US) 31st May (R7 7f Stks)

Monday 31 May, 9.06pm

Dr. Blute
Market Alert
Excellent Timing
Lobsta
Devious Mo
River Dog
Belmont Park (US) 31st May (R9 1m Stks)

Monday 31 May, 10.12pm

Dancing Kiki
Singular Sensation
Timeless Journey
Mrs. Orb
Espresso Shot
Bank Sting
Good Credence
