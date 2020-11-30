Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 30 November

#6 Guilty Confession - Delta Downs R3 (19:49 GMT)

Guilty Confession is more exposed than most she meets here, but she has finished runner-up on her last three starts, and has since joined a yard that are very adept at improving new recruits. She is preferred to Accustomed To Hope, who is also starting out for a new yard.

#2 My Call - Delta Downs R5 (20:43 GMT)

My Call made some appeal on paper and made an encouraging debut when beaten half a length in a maiden claimer at Louisiana earlier this year. That form stands out in this field and he could prove a tough nut to crack with improvement forthcoming. Drax is likely to be in the mix as well.

#4 Awesome Gerry - Delta Downs R7 (21:39 GMT)

Awesome Gerry looked a smart prospect when winning his first two starts and is probably best not judged too harshly on his effort at Keeneland last time. This looks an easier task and he can resume winning ways. Dyn O Mite comes here in a very good vein of form and is a contender too.

