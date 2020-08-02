To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 3 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Monday
Timeform provide the three best bets from Warwick on Monday...

"She's in the state's top yard and should prove hard to beat..."

Timeform on Single Again

#2 Coup - Warwick R5 (06:34 BST)

Coup gets the blinkers again, a handy claim, and is clearly the one to beat using the low gate. Swan Island is much better than recent formlines suggests and is a danger, while Next Chapter is another to consider.

#3 Conquer Mee - Warwick R6 (07:12 BST)

Conquer Mee is in a much easier grade here and looks a big player with a likely good pace to aim at. Grandioso has also been shaping better than his recent form figures suggest, while Enlightened has the ability to get involved.

#3 Single Again - Warwick R7 (07:52 BST)

Single Again was heavily-bet first-up, placing in a strong event, and then won the CL1 at Dalby at even money. She's in the state's top yard and should prove hard to beat. Military Kings is another potential improver and is considered, while Sizzling Power also has to be considered.

Recommended bets

#2 Coup - Warwick R5 (06:34 BST)
#3 Conquer Mee - Warwick R6 (07:12 BST)
#3 Single Again - Warwick R7 (07:52 BST)

Warw (AUS) 3rd Aug (R5 1100m CL3)

Monday 3 August, 6.34am

1. Incomparable
2. Coup
3. Just Favulous
4. Angel Lass
5. Next Chapter
6. Swan Island
7. Run Pam Run
8. Enchanted Reign
9. Miss Makepeace
10. Prior Engagement
11. Shadwell Flyer
Warw (AUS) 3rd Aug (R6 1200m Hcap)

Monday 3 August, 7.12am

1. Macs Boy
2. Patche Gift
3. Conquer Mee
4. Sir Magic
6. Grandioso
10. Uno Eyno
11. Enlightened
12. Star Adele
13. Love Flies
15. Our Rocky
16. Starcaster
18. Ruby Rush
19. Man Overboard
Warw (AUS) 3rd Aug (R7 1350m CL2)

Monday 3 August, 7.52am

2. Besters
3. Single Again
4. Military Kings
5. Wots Wong
6. Bel Beau
9. Staremm
11. Real Estate
12. Zollikon Miss
13. Heart Vandelay
14. Luvyoulongtime
15. Mystic Brook
17. Dream Wilder
18. Evening
Timeform,

