Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 3 August

#2 Coup - Warwick R5 (06:34 BST)

Coup gets the blinkers again, a handy claim, and is clearly the one to beat using the low gate. Swan Island is much better than recent formlines suggests and is a danger, while Next Chapter is another to consider.

#3 Conquer Mee - Warwick R6 (07:12 BST)

Conquer Mee is in a much easier grade here and looks a big player with a likely good pace to aim at. Grandioso has also been shaping better than his recent form figures suggest, while Enlightened has the ability to get involved.

#3 Single Again - Warwick R7 (07:52 BST)

Single Again was heavily-bet first-up, placing in a strong event, and then won the CL1 at Dalby at even money. She's in the state's top yard and should prove hard to beat. Military Kings is another potential improver and is considered, while Sizzling Power also has to be considered.

