Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 29 March

#7 Gold Fellow - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)

Gold Fellow is yet to trouble the judge in four starts, but he takes a significant drop in grade here on his first outing for a new barn. He is fancied to get the verdict from Ilovecharlybrown and Getdowncharlybrown to make the breakthrough.

#4 Above Par - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Above Par won at this track in January and has shaped as if still in good form in two subsequent starts. This looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways at the expense of Map of America and Precious, both solid operators at this sort of level.

#8 Love On Fire - Parx R9 (21:31 BST)

Love On Fire was beaten just half a length in a similar event at this track three weeks ago. She looks sure to take plenty of beating if reproducing that level of form, leaving Your Pal and Madame Tiger to complete the shortlist.

