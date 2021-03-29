To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 29 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Monday.

"...beaten just half a length in a similar event at this track three weeks ago..."

Timeform on Love On Fire

#7 Gold Fellow - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)

Gold Fellow is yet to trouble the judge in four starts, but he takes a significant drop in grade here on his first outing for a new barn. He is fancied to get the verdict from Ilovecharlybrown and Getdowncharlybrown to make the breakthrough.

#4 Above Par - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Above Par won at this track in January and has shaped as if still in good form in two subsequent starts. This looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways at the expense of Map of America and Precious, both solid operators at this sort of level.

#8 Love On Fire - Parx R9 (21:31 BST)

Love On Fire was beaten just half a length in a similar event at this track three weeks ago. She looks sure to take plenty of beating if reproducing that level of form, leaving Your Pal and Madame Tiger to complete the shortlist.

Recommended bets

#7 Gold Fellow - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)
#4 Above Par - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)
#8 Love On Fire - Parx R9 (21:31 BST)

Bet slip

Close

