Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 29 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Durbanville on Monday.

"...this looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front..."

Timeform on Ticket To Ride

#4 Arendelle - Durbanville R4 (12:45 BST)

Arendelle proved a big disappointment on her most recent outing at Kenilworth, but she is clearly better than that, as she showed when beaten just a head on her previous start over the same course and distance. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so she could be worth another chance to belatedly get off the mark. Jo Loves and Adderbury are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#7 Kunming - Durbanville R6 (13:55 BST)

Kunming and Twicethequality bring the strongest form credentials into this handicap. Twicethequality is on a workable judged on the pick of her efforts, but preference is for Kunming, who produced a career-best performance in first-time blinkers when beaten three lengths into third at Fairview last month. She is still relatively unexposed and looks sure to be thereabouts if building on that effort. Halloween completes the shortlist.

#8 Ticket To Ride - Durbanville R8 (15:15 BST)

Ticket To Ride needs to bounce back after a few underwhelming efforts, but this looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front. He has come down a long way in the weights recently and will be suited by the return to Durbanville, where he has finished no worse than second in three previous starts. Secret Glider and Really Royal are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Recommended bets

#4 Arendelle - Durbanville R4 (12:45 BST)
#7 Kunming - Durbanville R6 (13:55 BST)
#8 Ticket To Ride - Durbanville R8 (15:15 BST)

