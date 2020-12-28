To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 28 December

US racing
Timeform provide three best bets in the US on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Delta Downs on Monday...

"...really should be taking this with a minimum of fuss."

Timeform on Shelleys A Warrior

#6 Binding Time - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Binding Time was just touched off by a head on her most recent start and looks to have good claims of going one better in this similar contest. Of the opposition, Thirstyamericangirl should improve on her recent comeback run and can chase the selection home.

#10 Shelleys A Warrior - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)

Shelleys A Warrior produced a career best when dropped to this sort of level last time and has strong claims of breaking her maiden at the fifth attempt. Grayfully and E Z Breez are a pair of newcomers worth keeping an eye on in the market, but the selection really should be taking this with a minimum of fuss.

#3 Last Nite Out - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Last Nite Out ran well to finish second in a similar race to this one last time and a repeat of that effort will see him bang in contention once more. Royal Galaxy is in decent nick at present and should go close too, while Lil Bit of Justice also commands a second look.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

