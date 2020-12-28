Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 28 December

#6 Binding Time - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Binding Time was just touched off by a head on her most recent start and looks to have good claims of going one better in this similar contest. Of the opposition, Thirstyamericangirl should improve on her recent comeback run and can chase the selection home.

#10 Shelleys A Warrior - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)

Shelleys A Warrior produced a career best when dropped to this sort of level last time and has strong claims of breaking her maiden at the fifth attempt. Grayfully and E Z Breez are a pair of newcomers worth keeping an eye on in the market, but the selection really should be taking this with a minimum of fuss.

#3 Last Nite Out - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Last Nite Out ran well to finish second in a similar race to this one last time and a repeat of that effort will see him bang in contention once more. Royal Galaxy is in decent nick at present and should go close too, while Lil Bit of Justice also commands a second look.